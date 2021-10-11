I did my best, but it wasn’t good enough, Wilder laments after loss to Fury

In an incredible backand- forth that included five knockdowns and countless exchanges, Tyson Fury retained his WBC Heavyweight World Title and lineal crown with an eleventhround TKO win over former long-time champion Deontay Wilder at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The UK’s Fury (31-0- 1, 22 KOs) scored three knockdowns in all, the final two in the eleventh frame, sending the raucous crowd of 15,820 into a frenzy. “I did my best, but it wasn’t good enough,” said Wilder afterwards.

“I’m not sure what happened. I know that in training he did certain things, and I also knew that he didn’t come in at 277 to be a ballet dancer.

He came to lean on me, try to rough me up and he succeeded.”

Fury got off to a hot start in the first round, landing quick one-two’s while Wilder worked the jab to the body.

A hard right toward the end of the round punctuated it for Fury, as did another in the second.

