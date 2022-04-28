News

I did not order Senate to remove Section 84 (12) of Electoral Act, Buhari tells Court

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday told a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja that he did not order the Senate to remove the contentious section 84 (12) from the amended Electoral Act 2022.

Contrary to the claims of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in a suit instituted against him and 12 others on the Electoral Act, Buhari said that he only expressed reservations and concerns in respect of the aspect of the Electoral Act.

The President’s position was contained in a counter affidavit filed at the Federal High Court at the instance of the Attorney General of the Federation AGF and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

In the joint counter affidavit by Buhari and Malami to debunk PDP’s claims in the suit, the AGF explained that Buhari on February 25, 2022 gave proper, full and unconditional assent to the amended Electoral Act.

The counter affidavit by the President and Malami was filed on their authority by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Oladipupo Okpeseyi and deposed to by Abimbola Akintola, a legal practitioner.

Buhari and Malami averred that the claims of PDP in its suit against them on the Electoral Act are totally false and replete with gross untruths aimed at misleading the court to give judgment against them.

 

