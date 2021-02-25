Politics

I didn’t accuse Secondus of impropriety – Mustapha

National Auditor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mai Adamu Mustapha has denied accusing the National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus of financial impropriety.
An online report, quoting a memo presented at the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) meeting by Mustapha, alleged that N10 billion generated by the party since Prince Secondus came on board, had not been accounted for.
“The allegation is besides irregular award of contracts sometimes inflated without the knowledge of the NWC,” the report further alleged.
But at a press conference, the National Auditor said his memo was misrepresented to achieve a sinister purpose against the party.
“For the avoidance of doubt, all the issues raised in the memo were exhaustively deliberated in the NWC meeting. The deliberation was conclusive because on all the items raised, approvals were sought and granted by both the NWC and the National Executive Committee (NEC) of our great party.
“l want to state clearly that I did not make any allegations of any form of financial impropriety against the National Chairman neither did I allege any form of misdemeanor on any member of the NWC,” Mustapha stated.
He also denied division in the NWC and said the committee is working on the collective interest of the party.

