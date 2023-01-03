News Top Stories

I didn’t betray Southern Nigeria, says Okowa

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole, ASABA Comment(0)

The vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has denied the accusation that he betrayed the purported Asaba Accord for the presidency to shift to the South this year. Instead, the governor said it was his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike that has been plotting to abuse the constitution of the party before and after he failed to secure the presidential ticket of the party.

 

Okowa said the blame-  game and the blackmail of being a traitor to the Southern Nigeria project must stop as the outcome of the Asaba meeting of the Southern Governors, which included opposition party governors, was misconstrued.

He said after the governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had collapsed the communiqué to their party level, PDP collapsed its own by throwing the contest open and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar won. He said as the chairman of the South-South Governors Forum, there was no meeting where Wike declared his intention for president, and he did not visit Delta, like other PDP aspirants from other zones did, to canvass for support at the primary election.

 

His Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olise Ifeajika, who disclosed this in a statement in Asaba, yesterday, said it was Wike that connived with the Samuel Ortom-led  Primary Election Committee that threw the contest open to all zones. His words: “The G-5 should stop the distractions. Where were these governors (G-5) when Ortom’s committee submitted their report? PDP as a party has not offended them. They should beat a retreat.

 

“This ‘Ayu must go’ by Wike is an abuse of the constitution of the party. The constitution does not say presidential candidate cannot come from the same place with the national chairman. What it stipulated is the president. Atiku has not emerged as the president; so why the blame game? The same Wike didn’t come close to Delta to canvass for support.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

New Telegraph reconstitutes Board

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

A new board has been constituted by the New Telegraph Publishing Company Limited.   The seven-man board, which was announced yesterday, is headed by Mr. Olakunle Gidado, who is presently Head of Nigeria, Lukoil International Trading and Supply Company (LITASCO). A former senator and ex- Commissioner for Information in Ebonyi State, Barr. Emmanuel Onwe, was […]
Top Stories

JUST IN: Umahi tests positive for COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

  Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi has tested positive for coronavirus. The governor broke the news in a statement he personally signed on Saturday. The statement said the result of the test conducted by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) came back positive. Some aides of Umahi also tested positive. The governor has […]
News Top Stories

NUPENG writes Lagos gov, warns petrol scarcity may linger

Posted on Author Success Nwogu

The National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has said that the scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly called petrol being experienced in Lagos and other neighbouring states in Nigeria, may continue if the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) did not activate measures in place to urgently repair the Arepo distribution pipeline […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica