I didn’t expect to play 200 games for Leicester –Ndidi

Nigeria midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has made more than a double century of appearances for Leicester City, his 200th coming on Feb. 17 against Danish side Randers, but said he never expected such longevity with the Foxes. The Nigeria stalwart moved to King Power Stadium in 2017 from Belgian side Genk, essentially a stopgap replacement for N’Golo Kante, but instead turned himself into one of the most valuable players in the team. Ndidi, with trademark humility, told ESPN that he never even thought about the milestone before it was noted by others: “I was not thinking about all that before the game [against Randers].

“But it means a lot to me to be able to make 200 appearances for Leicester and also to score because I am seeing myself growing and I am very proud of that.” He added: “When I joined, I didn’t think of anything [like this]. I just wanted to play football, but with prayer, hard work, and believing in myself, I think that is what has helped me. “And it also helps when you have a great manager that understands you, teammates that you enjoy being around, the culture of the club and the fans. It all makes it easier to focus and just play.”

