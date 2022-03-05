Sports

I didn’t expect to play 200 games for Leicester –Ndidi

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Nigeria midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has made more than a double century of appearances for Leicester City, his 200th coming on Feb. 17 against Danish side Randers, but said he never expected such longevity with the Foxes. The Nigeria stalwart moved to King Power Stadium in 2017 from Belgian side Genk, essentially a stopgap replacement for N’Golo Kante, but instead turned himself into one of the most valuable players in the team. Ndidi, with trademark humility, told ESPN that he never even thought about the milestone before it was noted by others: “I was not thinking about all that before the game [against Randers].

“But it means a lot to me to be able to make 200 appearances for Leicester and also to score because I am seeing myself growing and I am very proud of that.” He added: “When I joined, I didn’t think of anything [like this]. I just wanted to play football, but with prayer, hard work, and believing in myself, I think that is what has helped me. “And it also helps when you have a great manager that understands you, teammates that you enjoy being around, the culture of the club and the fans. It all makes it easier to focus and just play.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Burnley win thriller with Villa as Tuchel’s Chelsea draw

Posted on Author Reporter

  Chris Wood headed in a late winner as Burnley came from behind twice to grab an unlikely victory against Aston Villa in a thrilling match at Turf Moor. Villa had been 2-1 ahead with 14 minutes remaining before Dwight McNeil’s low cross evaded everyone for an equaliser and the midfielder then crossed for Wood […]
Sports

Maradona finally leaves hospital

Posted on Author Reporter

  Diego Maradona has been released from hospital just over a week after having surgery to remove a blood clot on his brain. The Argentina football legend left the clinic in Buenos Aires where he underwent the procedure on Wednesday and will continue his recovery at home. The World Cup winner, 60, had an emergency […]
Sports

UEFA League: Lyon dump Man City out

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester City’s Champions League dream is over for another year after a late double from Moussa Dembele sent Lyon to the semi-finals. Lyon, who finished seventh in Ligue 1, will face Bayern Munich on Wednesday, reports the BBC. They led through Maxwel Cornet’s 20-yard curling effort but Kevin de Bruyne levelled for City with […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica