News

I didn’t forge oil contract, Obasanjo’s in-law tells court

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

A businessman and brotherin- lawtoformerPresident Olusegun Obasanjo, John Abebe, yesterday before an Ikeja Special Offences Court denied forging parts of an oil contract.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that an oil company, Statoil Nigeria Limited, had on June 22, 2010, accused the brother of the late former First Lady, Mrs. Stella Obasanjo, of forgery.

 

Statoil Nigeria Limited alleged that the defendant forged parts of a Net Profit Interest Agreement (NPIA) dated November 30, 1995, which was drafted by the British Petroleum (BP). Abebe, who was arraigned on July 26, 2018, faced a fourcount charge of forgery, fabricating evidence, using fabricated evidence and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

 

The charge was brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Led in evidence by the defence counsel, Mr. Edoka Onyeke, Abebe, who was the managing director of Inducon Nigeria Limited and Osborne Chemicals Limited, told the court that the agreement was not forged as alleged by Statoil.

 

“In 1995, there was a lot of talk in the oil industry about Statoil wanting to sell their assets and leave the country

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Supreme Court rejects Trump-backed election lawsuit

Posted on Author Reporter

  The US Supreme Court has rejected an unprecedented attempt to throw out election results in four battleground states that was backed by President Donald Trump. The lawsuit, filed this week by the state of Texas, sought to invalidate results in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, reports the BBC. President-elect Joe Biden won all four. […]
News Top Stories

Tobacco increases risk for heart disease

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The World Health Organisation (WHO), World Heart Federation (WHF) and the University of Newcastle in Australia, have urged all tobacco users to quit so as to avoid a heart attack, stressing that smokers were more likely to experience an acute cardiovascular event at a younger age than nonsmokers. In a new brief they released to […]
News

S’African minister admitted to hospital with coronavirus

Posted on Author Reporter

    South Africa’s Mineral Resources Minister, Gwede Mantashe, was admitted to hospital after contracting the coronavirus about a week ago, the presidency said in a statement. In a statement late on Monday, it said the move, advised by a family doctor, would enable better medical attention and monitoring for Mantashe, reports Reuters. SHOCKING LIFE […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica