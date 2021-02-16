I didn’t forge oil contract, Obasanjo’s in-law tells court

A businessman and brotherin- lawtoformerPresident Olusegun Obasanjo, John Abebe, yesterday before an Ikeja Special Offences Court denied forging parts of an oil contract.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that an oil company, Statoil Nigeria Limited, had on June 22, 2010, accused the brother of the late former First Lady, Mrs. Stella Obasanjo, of forgery.

Statoil Nigeria Limited alleged that the defendant forged parts of a Net Profit Interest Agreement (NPIA) dated November 30, 1995, which was drafted by the British Petroleum (BP). Abebe, who was arraigned on July 26, 2018, faced a fourcount charge of forgery, fabricating evidence, using fabricated evidence and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The charge was brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Led in evidence by the defence counsel, Mr. Edoka Onyeke, Abebe, who was the managing director of Inducon Nigeria Limited and Osborne Chemicals Limited, told the court that the agreement was not forged as alleged by Statoil.

“In 1995, there was a lot of talk in the oil industry about Statoil wanting to sell their assets and leave the country

