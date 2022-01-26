Metro & Crime

I didn't join police out of joblessness – Odumosu

… as Sanwo-Olu charges new CP to fight criminals with renewed fervour

 

The immediate past Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Hakeem Odumosu, yesterday inspected the final parade of honour as a policeman, taking a bow out of the Police Force.

 

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in his note of commendation said Odumosu served Lagos and the country with every mental and physical strength he is endowed with, saying it was time for the star crime buster to drop the uniform for a post-service life.

 

Odumosu’s retirement from the Force after his recent attainment of the rank of AIG, followed the attainment of statutory retirement  age. He was said to have been enlisted into the Nigeria police Force on March 3, 1990 and served for 32 years.

 

The AIG took a bow at the Pullout Parade and Valedictory Ceremony organised in his honour by the Lagos State Government at the Police Training School Ground in Ikeja.

 

Odumosu, an astute law enforcement officer nicknamed “Tango One” was praised for his exceptional skill in flushing out criminals, and served as first chairman of Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Enforcement Unit (Taskforce) and also the Commander of the State-funded Rapid Response Squad (RRS).

 

Sanwo-Olu described Odumosu  as “nemesis” of criminally-minded elements, noting that the ex-Lagos Commissioner of Police had a deep knowledge of the nooks and crannies of the state than any other cops.

 

The governor, therefore, thanked the outgoing AIG for his service to Lagos State during which the state recorded receding crime rate.

The governor said Odumosu attended to his constitutional duties with vigour, courage and without giving excuses, adding that he led officers serving in the state’s Police Command from the front throughout his tenure as Commissioner. The Governor said Odumosu was leaving a big shoe in the Command, given his meritorious accomplishment as crime buster.

 

He charged the new Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, to take up the gauntlet and build on the structure laid by his predecessor. “It would be a disservice to AIG Odumosu if the level of policing in Lagos goes down after this moment.

 

The least we can do is to ensure the labour of Odumosu is not in vain. I charge the new Commissioner of Police and all officers serving in Lagos Command to show renewed commitment to fight crime and ensure security of lives is raised to the level where the state would be the envy of others in the country,” Sanwo-Olu said

 

