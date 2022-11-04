Arts & Entertainments

‘I didn’t know I married the devil’ –Skales disses wife in new track

In an unreleased track on Wednesday morning, Nigerian rapper and singer John Njenga-Njeng, aka Skales, said he ‘‘didn’t know he was married to the devil’’. The 31-year-old rapper, who married Precious Hassanity, a chef, in September 2021, shared snippets of the unreleased track, which sounded more like a diss track targeted at his wife, called her unprintable names for the third time in two weeks. The rapper, born to a Cameroonian father, was single-handedly raised by a Nigerian mother in Kaduna who took on menial jobs to nurture him. Sadly, she died on 24th October.

The singer, who has never hidden his affection towards his mum, Martina Aiyewa, never missed an opportunity to show her love in her lifetime. He bought her a house in 2016 and dedicated his sophomore album titled ‘The Never Say Never Guy’ to her in 2017.

The singer, who shared the video of him playing the song on Instagram, revealed he was yet to get over her death one week after. He shared vague messages on Sunday criticising his wife for mourning his mother on social media and not in real life. He wrote, “Take this post down; show this same care in real life. Stop doing this for the gram. Don’t get me angry.” According to the lyrics of the song he played on Wednesday, the ‘Shake Body’ crooner revealed that his wife could have saved his mother but did not. The grieving singer sang, “Disappointed by the one I called fam (family). This wasn’t no love, it was all for the gram.

How can you be so insensitive, you could have saved my mama’s life. You were ten minutes away from the crib.” He expressed his betrayal further. He said, “I’m in my feelings, and I don’t know how to act. You said it was better for worse, but you didn’t have my back.” The rapper revealed in the track that he would have gone to war but would not. He prays for his mom’s spirit, gives him healing and promises to represent her legacy. Following his mum’s demise, Skales hinted about a crisis in his marriage when he sent a disturbing message advising the public not to marry a heartless person. “In all you do, make sure you don’t marry a heartless person. Pray for my mental health,’’ he wrote. However, the singer, currently in America, has not revealed what his wife did in detail but vaguely called her out.

 

