I didn’t know I’ll be governor –Diri

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, yesterday joined other worshipers to offer praises to God for witnessing the first Sunday of year 2021. Diri, who worshipped at St. Peter’s Anglican Church, Sampou, his home town, told the congregation that he never knew the community would produce a governor while he was supporting the governorship aspiration of others. His Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, quoted him as saying that when it was time for God’s destined purpose, it would manifest. He said: “Sometimes, I wonder that all the time I had been supporting the governorship aspiration of others, I did not know that God has destined me even before I was born to be governor. So when your time comes, nobody can stop it.

“If the same God can do this for me, He will do it for you. Just be faithful, have a free mind and He will do it again and again.” Governor Diri charged Christians to be faithful to God in order to unlock more earthly blessings just as he called on the people of the state to always give thanks and pay less attention to their worries. “Let me commend the people of Bayelsa State for taking out time across the state to thank God today. What can you offer to God other than to say thank you? He has the gold and the silver. He also has the power as power comes only from Him. “If not for God, I would not be standing here as governor.

So we must continue to thank Him with everything we have daily. I therefore join the rest of Bayelsa as a state to say thank you Lord for keeping us to see this first Sunday of 2021.” He equally urged Bayelsans to realise that they were special in the sight of God, noting that He always manifested Himself in the affairs of the state whenever the agents of evil tried to plunge the state into darkness. “For us in Bayelsa, we are a special people and until we realise that we are special, we will continue to give room to darkness.

The governor at the service that had in attendance traditional rulers, commissioners in the state executive council, other appointees and dignitaries, pronounced and read alongside the congregation the state memory verse for the year, which is the Bible passage of Isaiah 14:27.

