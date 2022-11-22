News Top Stories

I didn’t offer Kwankwaso N40bn to step down for me –Obi

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for the 2023 presidential election, Mr Peter Obi, has denied ever offering his New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) rival, Rabiu Kwankwaso, N40 billion to step down for him. Speaking at a meeting with the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) in Lagos yesterday, Obi also said the 2023 general election is an existential election for Nigeria.

 

The former Anambra State governor said: “I never knowingly or unknowingly, offered anybody money to become president. In all my talks with Kwankwaso, I never offered him any money.” He added: “Nobody as of today will say he’s funding Peter Obi. I’m funding myself. I don’t pay people to work for me.”

 

He said the country will not make progress until the people begin to elect competent leaders. He said: “The 2023 presidential election is an existential election for Nigeria.

The reason why the country is not working is because the people vote for incompetent people and expect them to hire competent people to run the  government.

 

Our desire is to have competent people in government to address our challenges and that is what we are bringing to table.” Obi said he would renegotiate Nigeria’s existing debts if elected to give his government space to reorganise government revenue.

He said: “Nothing is wrong with borrowing if invested properly. Every nation in the world that I have studied borrows. The problem with borrowing is what you do with the money. It’s okay to borrow for production but there’s a problem when you borrow for consumption. I will only borrow for production and I will explain to Nigerians why I’m bor  rowing.

I must talk to the people because the job of a leader is to communicate with the people.” He said if elected he would make sure that Nigeria harnesses its natural resources, especially land, which he said has the capacity to feed the country.

 

Obi said: “Next year’s election will not be about the tribe. Please do not vote for Peter Obi because he is from the South East. It is not going to be my turn but the turn of Nigeria to take back their country. “Since I came to Lagos, they have been constructing the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and it has not been completed.

 

So, it is not about the tribe. The North is more insecure than the South, so it has nothing to do with the tribe. “It is not about religion because I don’t see where Christians buy bread cheaper than Muslims.

It is the confusion of the elite to continue to impoverish the people. I’m a Nigerian and I’m contesting this election as a Nigerian.

We are about 18 people contesting this election but some will be better in terms of Queens English, and some will have better certificates but remember that a certificate is not a measure of character and integrity.”

Obi promised that women and youths would be well represented in his government, as he would implement the Beijing 35% affirmative action and Bangladesh model.

 

