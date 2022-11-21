I didn’t offer Kwankwaso N40bn to step down for me – Obi

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for the 2023 presidential election Peter Obi has denied ever offering his New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) rival, Rabiu Kwankwaso N40 billion to step down for him.

Speaking at a meeting with the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) in Lagos Monday, Obi also said the 2023 general election is an existential election for Nigeria.

The former Anambra State governor said: “I never knowingly or unknowingly, offered anybody money to become president. In all my talks with Kwankwaso, I never offered him any money.”

He added: “Nobody as of today will say he’s funding Peter Obi. I’m funding myself. I don’t pay people to work for me.”

He said the country will not make progress until the people begin to elect competent leaders.

