I didn’t order disruption of Obi rally in Ebonyi -Umahi

Governor Dave Umahi Saturday said he did not order the police to disrupt the solidarity rally for Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party for next year’s general election by his(Obi) supporters in Ebonyi State.

There was an attempt to disrupt the rally by the police in the state who mobilzed to Pastoral Center, Abakaiki the state capital where the ‘Obidents’ converged to take off for the rally after they were asked to pay the sum of N4 million by the state government before the will be allowed to use Abakaiki Township Stadium for the event.

A team of Policemen, armed to teeth, had stormed the Pastoral Center and shot teargas to disperse the ‘Obidents’ who later regrouped and went on with the rally which halted human and vehicular movements in the metropolis throughout the over three hours the rally lasted.

Umahi in a statement through his Special Assistant on Media and Strategy, Chooks Oko said he did not order for the disruption of the rally contrary to reports.