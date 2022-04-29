News

I didn’t order Senate to remove Section 84 (12) of Electoral Act-Buhari

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday told a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja that he did not order the Senate to remove the contentious section 84 (12) from the amended Electoral Act 2022. Contrary to the claims of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP in a suit instituted against him and 12 others on the Electoral Act, Buhari said he only expressed reservations and concerns in respect of the aspect of the Electoral Act. The President’s position was contained in a counter affidavit filed at the Federal High Court at the instance of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

In the joint counter affidavit by Buhari and Malami to debunk PDP’S claims in the suit, the AGF explained that Buhari on February 25, 2022 gave proper, full and unconditional assent to the amended Electoral Act. The counter affidavit by the President and Malami was filed on their authority by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Oladipupo Okpeseyi and deposed to by Abimbola Akintola, a legal practitioner. Buhari and Malami averred that the claims of PDP in its suit against them on the Electoral Act are totally false and replete with gross untruths aimed at misleading the court to give judgment against them.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Macron defeats Le Pen, vows to unite France

Posted on Author Reporter

  Emmanuel Macron has won five more years as France’s president after a convincing victory over rival Marine Le Pen, who nevertheless secured the far right’s highest share of the vote yet. He won by 58.55% to 41.45%, a greater margin than expected. The centrist leader told jubilant supporters at the foot of the Eiffel […]
News

2023: Restructuring doable, says Kwankwaso ‘Third Force’

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, ABUJA

Onyekachi Eze ABUJA Former Governor of Kano State Rabiu Musa Kwankwanso, yesterday said The National Movement (TNM), the much talked about ‘third force’, would restructure the country, if it forms the next government.   The TNM, which was launched on Tuesday in Abuja has array of politicians, including former Chairman of breakaway All Progressives Congress […]
News

Hajiya Khadija Musdafa, mother in-law of Atiku Abubakar, is dead

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Hajiya Khadija Musdafa, mother in-law of Atiku Abubakar, the former Vice President of Nigeria and presidential candidate of the Peoples democratic Party in the 2019 presidential election is dead. Hajiya Musdafa, wife of the late Lamido Aliyu Musdafa passed away in Yola Monday evening. Paul Ibe, Media Adviser to the former Vice President, quoted Atiku […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica