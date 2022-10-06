News Top Stories

I didn’t prophesy against Obi –Mbaka

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma Comment(0)

The Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, (AMEN) Fr. Ejike Mbaka has denied prophesying against the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi. In a video he shared on Facebook before heading to the monastery, the outspoken cleric said that he never mentioned Obi nor spoke ill of him on Sunday. Reports on social media had claimed that Mbaka during Sunday mass prophesied that Obi will not win the presidential election. However, Mbaka has clarified that he “never motioned Obi not to talk about Peter” during the Sunday mass, demanding an apology.

He said: “After handing over to Fr. Anthony Amadi on Sunday, I started hearing that Fr. Mbaka spoke against Peter Obi. “I, Rev Fr Mbaka, on that Sunday never mentioned Peter not to talk of Obi. Please whoever is being used by the devil to blackmail me in the name of doing any job for anybody, is satanic and should apologize, withdraw such a nefarious and satanic utterance and be careful when you want to harm the image of a man of God. “Whoever did that, I have forgiven you, but I want to hear that you have apologised and withdrawn what you said against me on that day. Just to put the Adoration Ministry in trouble.

“Please as I have said, I heard some people are planning to protest. I have not asked anybody to protest for me. And I don’t want to hear that there is any protest done to express anger towards my journey to the monastery. “Help me fellow adorers to stop any kind of protest that anybody will carry on my behalf to please me. Instead of the protest, or demonstration geared towards helping me, it may jeopardize my priestly calling.”

 

