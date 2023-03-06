I didn’t resign from PDP, but stepped aside –Fayose

Former Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, has described as untrue reports that he has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). In a statement he personally signed, Fayose, who was a two-time governor of Ekiti State, said: “I am still a bonafide member of the PDP. “I only said I stepped aside because I need to speak the truth to power without the fear of my view being tainted by party colouration. “Resigning from a political party has procedure and same will be followed if I strongly find the need to leave the party.” Speaking further, he said: “It is important that we have somebody that can say the truth without wearing any party toga. “I am a member of the PDP, I am a member of the PDP NEC, a member of the party caucus, member of the Board of Trustees based on my position as a former chairman of the PDP governors’ forum.”

