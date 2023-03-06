News

I didn’t resign from PDP, but stepped aside –Fayose

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Former Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, has described as untrue reports that he has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). In a statement he personally signed, Fayose, who was a two-time governor of Ekiti State, said: “I am still a bonafide member of the PDP. “I only said I stepped aside because I need to speak the truth to power without the fear of my view being tainted by party colouration. “Resigning from a political party has procedure and same will be followed if I strongly find the need to leave the party.” Speaking further, he said: “It is important that we have somebody that can say the truth without wearing any party toga. “I am a member of the PDP, I am a member of the PDP NEC, a member of the party caucus, member of the Board of Trustees based on my position as a former chairman of the PDP governors’ forum.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

2023: We don’t have preferred candidate –PDP assures aspirants

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

…as Ohuabunwa, Momodu indicate intention The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has assured all presidential aspirants on its platform of level playing field. PDP National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, who spoke yesterday when he played host to two presidential aspirants, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa and Otunba Dele Momodu, said the party does not have any preferred aspirant. […]
News

Doctors: Osinbajo’s surgical procedure successful

Posted on Author Reporter

  Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Doctors, who performed a surgical operation on the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, have said that the procedure was successful. This was disclosed in a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Saturday. Aknade said the operation was to treat a recurrent pain caused by a fracture in his leg. He said that […]
News Top Stories

All worshippers must wear face masks – CAN

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

…says sick, elderly should remain at home The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has directed all churches to ensure that all worshippers wear face masks during service and any sick person or the elderly should remain at home. A new guideline on COVID-19 released yesterday and made available to newsmen by CAN’s General Secretary, Joseph […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica