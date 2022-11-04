News Top Stories

I didn’t say Adebanjo is no longer Ag. Leader of Afenifere –Fasoranti

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Comment(0)

Following the crisis rocking the Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, the foremost leader of the group, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, has disclosed that he never at any time said Chief Ayo Adebanjo was not the acting chairman of the group. Fasoranti also revealed that he did not give directives that the meetings of the organisation should be moved from the home town of Adebanjo in Ogbo- Ijebu in Ogun State to his country home in Akure, Ondo State. In a statement signed by his personal assistant, Mr Adedayo Abiola, which was made available to New Telegraph yesterday, Chief Fasoranti described the report as false and designed to cause confusion and polarise the Afenifere.

While emphasising that his concern is the interest of the Yoruba within the political landscape of the country, Fasoranti maintained that Afenifere must continue to beam in its dignity of the Yoruba race. The statement read: “It has come to Papa R.F. Fasonranti’s knowledge that some sections of the media, especially the social media, have been ascribing to him false statements designed to cause confusion and polarize Afenifere. “I have Papa’s permission to say that he has not said that Chief Ayo Adebanjo is no longer the acting leader of Afenifere or that all future Afenifere meetings should henceforth be held at his residence in Akure. “Papa’s main concern is the interest of the Yoruba in the complex political situation in Nigeria. “It is also his concern that Afenifere should survive in dignity and remain a purveyor of the interest of the Yoruba race.”

 

Our Reporters

