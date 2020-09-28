I didn’t siphon N368m from NECO, says ex-Registrar

Former Acting Registrar, National Examinations Council (NECO), Abubakar Gana, has debunked allegations of siphoning N368, 875 million from funds generated during the June/ July 2018 examination registration processes, levelled against him by an online platform.

In a statement signed by him and released to newsmen at the weekend, Gana maintained that the said embezzlement had occurred at least five months before his appointment as acting registrar of the council.

According to him, the council under his watch did not only introduce strict measures to check corruption, but remitted N2 billion to government coffers in two years, out of the N900 million generated in about seven years.

The former acting registrar, who described the allegations as a case of corruption fighting back, had threatened to seek a redress in court if the online media outfit failed to retract the publication and tender an unreserved apology in not less than two national dailies within 48 hours.

He said: “My attention has been drawn to a malicious report on Sahara Reporters of September 25, 2020, in which the online platform alleged that I siphoned N368, 875 million generated during the June/July 2018 registration of SSCE, while I was Acting Registrar of the National Examinations Council (NECO).

Like this: Like Loading...