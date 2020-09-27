I didn’t siphon N368m from NECO, says ex-Registrar

Former acting Registrar National Examinations Council (NECO), Abubakar Gana, has debunked allegations of siphoning N368 million from the funds generated during the June/July 2018 examination registration processes, levelled against him by an online platform.

In a statement signed by him and released to newsmen at the weekend, he maintained that the said embezzlement had occurred at least five months before his appointment as Acting Registrar of the Council.

According to him, the Council under his watch did not only introduce strict measures to check corruption, but remitted N2 billion to government coffers in two years, out of the N900 million generated in about seven years.

The former Registrar, who described the allegations as a case of corruption fighting back, has threatened to seek a redress in court if the online media outfit fails to retract the publication and tender an unreserved apology in not less than two national dailies within 48 hours.

In his words: “My attention has been drawn to a malicious report on SaharaReporters of September 25, 2020, in which the online platform alleged that I siphoned N368, 875 million generated during the June/July 2018 registration of SSCE, while I was Acting Registrar of the National Examinations Council (NECO).

“For the avoidance of doubt, I was appointed as Acting Registrar of NECO on May 10, 2018 while the purported incident occurred on December 18, 2017, at least, five months before my appointment.

“It must, however, be put on record that the infractions were uncovered by the Council in 2017 under the watchful eyes of Former Registrar, Prof Charles Uwakwe, but nothing was done to bring the perpetrators to book.”

