I didn’t write the song, ‘Yebeko’ out of heartbreak, I was just expressing truthful fiction – Phandaboyy

Nigerian Music sensation Godspower Emmanuel popularly known as Phandaboyy has opined that his hit track ‘Yebeko’ was not inspired by heartbreak but purely fictitious although with some elements of his personal experience.
The song has continued to make the airwaves and top music charts. While some of his fans think the track is his personal heartbreak story, on the contrary, he is only trying to tell a common story through his music.
The Singer, who is under contract with IYU Empire Entertainment, has not gone unnoticed with his sonorous danceable music.
He is of the opinion that his songs are inspired from/by prayers although quite funny to believe. He believes the industry is yet to see his best.
Talking about the inspiration behind his new Ep, he said that his Ep “Eclipse of the Heart” contains various awesome party jams but the most talked about is ‘Yebeko’. He said in verbatim that ‘Yebeko’ is my love fantasy, talking to the girl of my dreams and my unrivaled love for her.
“My Ep also has Money another magical Afro fusion tune. There is also the mixture of Latin sound and our local dialect. You could hear Yoruba, twi (Ghana) in melodious voice,the song is talking about the unfailing promise to a girl, telling her how I will spoil her with material things.”
He further stated that the song was based on a true life event when he was in high school, he promised a girl that he was going to spoil her when he becomes rich just for her attention although he cannot tell where she is now. “Na money you go chop no be story you go chop” he sang.
The Ep also contain the last two Fire and Wine from which are also dope and voracious. When asked about how he titles his tracks, he said that: “I have a problem naming my Eps but always resolve them by reading. I read a lot.”
It was as a result of reading that he got the name ‘Eclipse of the Heart’ from a book titled ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’. In the book, through the protagonist, the theme of totally consuming, yet destructive love was revealed.
While the lovers shared an intense, passionate love for each other, their relationship was also toxic and destructive. The heart represents love, the eclipse represents the opportunity for love being extinguished by lack of desire to take risks.
“My track seeks to show a love that works, one that is passionate and inspiring not destructive,” he said.

