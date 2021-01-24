Body & Soul

I discovered my hidden talent in interior decor while building my hotel –Kcee

One thing that has become a part of Kcee’s style, is starting each year with a new innovative adventure. At the beginning of the year 2020, Nigeria’s music star, Kingsley Okonkwo, popularly known as Kcee and his brother, Emeka Okonkwo, popularly known as Emoney, unveiled a road construction they did in their home town.

 

Now, the singer is starting year 2021 as a hotel owner. According to the singer’s post on social media, he has just put the finishing touches to his brand new hotel, The Platino Hotel.

 

Though Kcee and Emoney have accomplished many projects together, the hotel, according to a reliable source, is Kcee’s solo effort. He also stated that during the construction of the, hotel, he discovered he has a hidden interior decorator talent.

“During the construction of the Platino Hotel, I discovered my hidden talent in interior decoration. Guess I will be exploring more of it in the future,” he said.

