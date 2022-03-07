Sports

I don’t care about what you say, Ighalo blasts critics

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Super Eagles forward Odion Ighalo has blasted his critics who have issues with his return to the national team, saying he is not bothered about their criticism.

 

Ighalo has been named on a provisional squad for World Cup playoffs against Ghana later this month after his Saudi Arabian club Al Shabab blocked him from the recent AFCON in Cameroon.

Younger strikers like Paul Onuachu, Taiwo Awoniyi and Sadiq Umar are doing the business in front of goal in top European leagues, while 32-year-old Ighalo is winding down his career in Saudi Arabia. Ighalo has insisted he has been a professional for over 17 years and so will not be concerned with what critics say about him. “I don’t pay attention to that.

 

Everything they are saying is their own cup of tea,” he told ESPN. “At my age, I just signed to a new team (Al Hilal). This is my 11th team in my professional career. “I have been called up, I will take my bag and I will go to represent my c o u n – try and give my 100%.

“A s long as I come out from every game and satisfied with my performance – whether it is a win, loss or draw – then that’s it. “I’m a professional footballer. That’s what I’ve been doing for 17, 18 years, so why would I be worried about what people say?”

 

