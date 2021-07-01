News

I don't foresee war in Nigeria, says Esther Ajayi

The founder of Love of Christ Generation Church C&S (Worldwide), Rev. Mother Esther Abimbola Ajayi, has urged religious leaders as well as Nigerians to continue to pray for the country in order to overcome challenges confronting the nation. The cleric made the call during a visit by executive members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Lagos State Council, led by its Chairman, Mr. Adeleye Ajayi on Tuesday. According to her, there was the need for everyone to be more prayerful, because there can never be peace when there was a crisis in the land.

The cleric said that she would continue to pray for Nigeria as she was optimistic that there would not be any outbreak of war in the country. Reacting to the rumour being peddled that she owned a private jet, the philanthropist said she had no private jet in her name. “I see a private jet as an instrument of evangelism.

I have ridden on chartered private jets with associates on a few gospel trips. “I don’t want a private jet or wealth so that I won’t be in a position to help the poor or needy,” Ajayi said. The cleric said the work of Christianity was all about making life meaningful for the less privileged. “I am one of the major funders of Moses Orimolade University, located at Omo-Aran, Kwara State. My plan is to make the university cheaper and affordable for Nigerians who are not well to do. “I also print 10,000 copies of the Holy Bible every year from China and I give it out freely to people,” she added. On his part, Lagos Council Chairman, Mr. Adeleye Ajayi, appreciated the cleric for her warm reception. “We are here to seek your motherly and spiritual blessings and look forward to collaboration between your ministry and the Lagos NUJ,” the NUJ chairman said.

