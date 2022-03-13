Body & Soul

I don’t have issues with the lewd lyrics –DJ Jimmy Jatt

One of Nigeria’s most respected hip hop DJ, Oluwaforijimi Adewale Amu popularly known as DJ Jimmy Jatt have said that he has no issues with the lewd lyrics in many Nigerian music that are trending.

 

In a chat with Sunday Telegraph, the DJ who is often referred to as ‘legendary’ explained that production of music has gone personal for many artistes and that among the millions of songs flooding the airwaves, everyone gets the kind of music they crave to listen to. “I don’t have any issues with the kind of lyrics we have now.

 

Let me tell you what has happened with music. Presently, production of music is now individual. The volume of songs coming out is a lot. Whatever kind of music you want, you shall find. If you are looking for songs that the lyrics are not just there, you will find a lot of them. If you are also looking for songs with meaningful lyrics, you will also find millions of them.

So you see that it boils down to what you are looking for. There are people who look at the commercial side of music. When someone wants to make music, he or she knows that if he makes his music a certain way, people will respect and appreciate his talent but may not buy.

 

The other person knows that if he turns his music the other way round, people will buy but not respect him. You now see that it all boils down to, I want money, I don’t want respect,” he said. Jimmy Jatt whose Disc Jockey career spans over three decades also commented on the recently unveiled Afrobeat Hall of Fame saying that the initiative needs to be supported. “I love it.

 

It is a great initiative. I think it is quite a wonderful idea. We need to support it and encourage it. Sometimes, we need to appreciate ourselves. We should not wait for the outside world to always do that for us,” he stated He agreed that Nigerian music has gone beyond many boundaries that critics thought it could not cross, however, he stated that as long there is life, there is always room for improvement.

 

