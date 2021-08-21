Arts & Entertainments

I don’t have piercings on my nipples, vagina, says BBNaija’s Arin

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Arin has debunked insinuations making waves about her piercings. The fashion expert noted this in a brief chat with Saturday Telegraph. The ‘Shine Ya Eye’ housemate, who was evicted last week during the live show, affirmed that she had about 17 unique piercings. “So many piercings because I am very expressive with my style as you can already tell.

I wanted jewellery in weird places and that’s that. It was born 15 years ago and I don’t think it is stopping anytime soon,” she said. She, however, refuted claims that she has the piercings on more intimate parts of her body. “I basically have them everywhere, on my face, my tongue, just everywhere on my face that you can see, not on my nipples, not on my vagina. I have on my navel and anti-navel.” When asked how she intends to handle the negativity on social media, Arin said she won’t be paying attention to them.

