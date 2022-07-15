News

I don't help the needy to show off…Adebowale Zainab Titilayo

The founder and CEO of GlowEssence Skincare, Adebowale Zainab Titilayo has explained that her philanthropic activities are not calculated to show off to the public but a genuine actions borne of her religious faith and the disposition instilled in her by her upbringing.

The explanation is coming on the heels of a viral video on social media which showed her sharing loaves of bread from her fully-laden car to an unending crowd on the street.

Providing a background to the video, the Abeokuta, Ogun State-born entrepreneur, said: “Those who are close to me know that almost every Friday, especially, during the month of Ramadan, I do this Sadaqa, which in Islam means ‘the act of giving voluntarily’. Within my means, I try to provide food for those who are in need. As a Muslim, I believe in Zakat, the obligatory giving to the needy which is one of the five pillars of Islam. So, it shouldn’t surprise anyone that from time to time I am involved in one act of charity or the other.”

Speaking further, Adebowale, a graduate of Lagos State University, LASU, stated that aside from religious obligation, she is predisposed to helping people because of her upbringing.

She recounted how her childhood experience had turned her into a go-getter.
“Growing up was a bit tough. I was brought up by my mum who struggled day by day to ensure that we survive after the death of my father. I overcame those challenges by never giving up and by chasing my dreams.”

Despite the hard time, she is today a proud owner of a flying brand in the beauty and cosmetics industry. “Glow Essence is barely four years and we have huge acceptance. That is something to be thankful for. And giving back to society is the best way to show that appreciation,” she affirmed.

 

