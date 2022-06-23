Arts & Entertainments

'I don't invest in what I'm not 100 percent sure of' – Bukkykoga

Leading fashion and event-planning entrepreneur, Bukonla Ifedayo Sean, who is fondly referred to as Bukkykoga, has suggested that her choice of businesses were not by mistake.

Bukkykoga is the Chief Executive Officer of BKGlam group. The BKGlam comprises event-planning outfit, BKGlam Events, and fashion and styling subsidiary, BKGlam.

The enterprising and resourceful businesswoman, who is also a British citizen, studied Business Administration and Human Resources at the University of Plymouth in the United Kingdom and graduated in 2013. Two years later, she began what would become her success story into the world of clothing design and event-planning.

Seven years down the line, Bukkykoga has reached the mountain top; the aspiration of many who have been there for decades. Conspicuously, the advantage Bukkykoga has is her gifted hands, ability to combine creativity, craft and imagination, as well as academic training.

The event-planning outfit, BKGlam Events, has raised the bar in the venture, which entails creating event design, appropriate location, arrangement for refreshment, decoration and even entertainment, all to international standard.

“We plan luxury , stylish, elegant, classic, glamorous event, and are the Luxury Wedding Planners for sophisticated individual or couples who demand first class service and a world class wow event.

“From weddings, birthday, anniversary e.t.c… in the UK to destination weddings in Europe and beyond, our services and professionalism is outstanding,  we strive to be the best at all our events and styling, and several clients have been kind enough to state that we deliver the very best in all our services,” the company stated.

Designs by BKGlam’s fashion line are breathtakingly stunning. They belong in the class of what we see in the Paris and London fashion week.

“We style and design our client outfit mostly, based on their look to fit their body structure or client’s special request. We have different packages to suit our clients budget and we also work with our clients budget to suit their demand, we are very affordable and flexible,” Bukkykoga said.

Bukkykoga’s clothing brand is the delight of many Nigerian celebrities on the red carpet. For most ladies, it is the brand choice for the ‘big day’. At the 2022 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA), Toyin Abraham, who caught the eye of everyone, lavishly announced she was glammed up by BKGlam.

Bukkykoga recently bought a white Range Rover with BKGlam as customised plate number. In a recent post on Instagram, she wrote:

“For those close to me, clearly could testify that I don’t Involve or invest in anything I’m not 100% sure of.”

 

