I don’t know anything about alleged 66 illegal pension accounts, Oronsaye tells Court

A former Head of Service of the Federation (HoSF), Steven Oronsaye, yesterday told a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja that he did not know anything about the operations of 66 bank accounts said to have been operated to siphon pension funds. Oronsaye, who opened his defence in the money laundering charges brought against him by the Federal Government, told the court that as Head of Service of the Federation, he did not know anything about the said 66 accounts, because they are not part of his functions. He told Justice Inyang Ekwo that he needed not to know the number of accounts operated by the Federal Government because he was never the Accountant-General of the Federation.

Led in defence by his lead counsel, Joe Agi (SAN), the former Head of Service alleged that the investigation carried out by the EFCC in a petition against him was poor and shoddy, adding that if a thorough investigation had been conducted, charges against him would have been unnecessary. Oronsaye further told the court that he ran into trouble with the EFCC when he appeared before a committee of the National Assembly and defended an Executive Bill on EFCC at a point when the EFCC itself objected to the bill.

He claimed that after his successful defence of the bill, he was invited by the EFCC; and that on December 7, 2013, he honoured the anti-graft agency’s invitation during which he was confronted with all manners of allegations. The former HoSF explained that as at the time of his defence, the EFCC had not shown him a copy of the alleged petition against him, let alone availing him the opportunity of going through the document Oronsaye recalled that he had headed five special presidential committees, and that throughout his tenure, he never signed any payment mandate or had any dealings with the Bureau of Public Procurement. He punctured charges against him one after the other, noting that contrary to EFCC allegation against him only staff of the Accountant- General of the Federation have powers to sign payment mandates.

On the alleged abuse of the threshold of contracts sum, Oronsaye explained that there was a presidential approval, adding that EFCC investigation into the issue was not thorough and that if a proper investigation had been conducted, it would have revealed a presidential approval. The court, however, adjourned till May 24, 25 and 26 for continuation of defence and for EFCC to cross-examine the witnesses.

 

