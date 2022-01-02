I don’t know who will be president in 2023, says Adeboye

The General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has said that he does not know who would be elected president of Nigeria in 2023. The RCCG patriarch, who made the declaration during ministration on December 31, 2021 Cross-Over service, held at the Redemption Camp, along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway,

Ogun State urged Nigerians to be of good cheers saying: “Your siege is over.” Before he got fully into his prophetic garb, the cleric said: “If somebody asks me today, as people are already doing, ‘Daddy who is going to be our next President.’ The answer is ‘I don’t know.’ How can you say you don’t know?

’ He hasn’t told me yet. We don’t do guesswork when it comes to prophecy,” Pa Adeboye explained. On that premise, Pastor Adeboye went further to declare his prophetic outlook for the year 2022. He said; “So it doesn’t matter how you are feeling right now.

As far as I am concerned your siege is over. That is prophecy, that one is no guesswork. I heard that directly from my Daddy. “I heard that one directly. It is not he said it may be over, perhaps, maybe. I say it one more time, in the name of the one who sent me, your siege is over.

Now it is not everything God tells a prophet he can tell. “He could say ‘this vision is for later. Seal it.’ If he says so, then seal it. And if He says don’t say anything yet, I will keep my mouth shut.

If he says, ‘what I am telling you, you have to look for a proper language to say it.’ Then I will turn to Him and say ‘please give me the proper language to use,”‘ Adeboye said. Having said that, he went ahead to prophesy some specific things that will take place in 2022, which he said God told so that everybody can think of and key into it properly.

In his characteristic manner, Adeboye said: “Daddy says that more than 80 per cent of projects that would start in 2022 will succeed. It has nothing to do with the economics of the world. No, no, no. More than 80 per cent of the projects that will start this year in 2022 will succeed.

“This year will be a year of emergence of previously unknown stars. Take note of my words. In spite of everything that may be happening, this year is going to be a year of massive breakthroughs, in science and in finances, massive breakthroughs. “He (God) just said that the rate of deaths will be reduced by at least 50 per cent.

That is for general, though one or two others are for the Redeemed Christian Church of God.” Adeboye continued: “You know some of us will ask ‘what did God say about Nigeria?’ I don’t want to prophesy about Nigeria.

All I can say is in a parable. You know the English have a proverb. You don’t make omelets without breaking eggs. Have you heard that one before? God will explain that to you. And that’s more to intercontinental, that is the world at large. Nigeria is part of that.”

The man of God then glanced back at his 2021 prophecies saying, “Now, if you look at the prophecies of last year, 2021, the first thing there was that some of the problems of 2020 would spill over to 2021, and we have seen that one.

“Second, prophecy of 2021 proffered that the world will not get out of the woods, which means get out of trouble until they admit that Jehovah is God. If you check that down, that Daddy made it clear that you are making vaccines, COVID-19 vaccine a new variant is surfacing.

He said it last year. So far, from COVID- 19, we went to Alpha variant, and from Alpha we went to Bitter, bitter we went to Delta, and now we are talking about Omicron. “I told you when this problem of COVID was going to start, that the world was going to convulse like a little child.

The convulsion is still on, and the world is not admitting yet that they have to apologise to God.

They are still trying science, very hard looking everywhere, one vaccine after the other.” He insisted that there was a need for world leaders to acknowledge the supremacy of God.

According to Pa Adeboye, Nigerian political leaders also need to seek the face of God in prayer and fasting so that the devastating effects of COVID-19 and its variants will cease in the country. Adeboye also related that an undisclosed politician friend of his had appealed to him saying,” please apologise to us.”

Hence, the servant of God further declared. “I am going to need 1000 strong, young Christians not more than 70 years to seek the face of God to fast and pray for72 hours, 24 hours for Nigerians, 24 for the world, and the other 24; hours to be disclosed only to participants.”

The spiritual exercise, he explained, is to make sure that no more COVID-19 variants are cut off from the shores of Nigeria. On the issue of migration, Pa Adeboye predicted: “The Lord said that the problem of migration in Nigeria will take a new dimension. I don’t think this one will have much effect on Nigeria but we need to pray.

There will be two monstrous storms. One is coming from the Atlantic, they call it hurricane, and another is coming from the Pacific, they call it typhoon. Unless it is weakened before they make a large fall, the result will be terrible.

“That 1000 volunteers will also discuss that with God. For the Redeemed Christian Church of God, all I have for you is good news. But your pastors will be telling you because it’s confidential” Adeboye declared.

