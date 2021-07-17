News

I don’t meddle in security, diplomatic matters – Ngige tells IPOB

Regina Otokpa, Abuja

Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige has said he was too engaged with his duties as the Chief Labour Officer to meddle into security and diplomatic matters, which clearly fall within the mandate of the Nigerian Security and National Intelligence Agencies

 

Ngige, who rebuffed a statement and series of fictitious reports in the social media from the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) attempting to link him with the rearrest of Nnamdi Kanu, described it as deceitful, mischievous, malicious and wicked.

 

The minister in a counter statement released by his media office on Saturday in Abuja, warned IPOB and its spokesperson to stop linking him to Kanu’s arrest, stressing that IPOB knows that he does not give room for equivocation or speaking from both sides of the mouth since his days as governor in Anambra State

 

The partly reads: “Firstly, Ngige did not at any time pay a visit to the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, to discuss the affairs of IPOB. It happened that on May 13, 2021, the Minister was returning from an official meeting of the Economic Sustainability Committee held in the Presidential Villa and passing by, paid a courtesy visit to his brother and friend, the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu whose home is within the vicinity of the Villa Pilot Gate.

“Coincidentally, Kalu had some guests in his house at the same time. Sen. Kalu introduced his guests, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria and her officials and the minister exchanged pleasantries with them, stayed briefly and left after a group photograph.

 

“During this ‘chance encounter’, there was never a time the affairs of the proscribed IPOB came up. Senator Kalu had also debunked this report in an earlier statement through his media aide, stating this same account. Mischievously, it was this photograph that had been earlier published in the Sun Newspapers that these evil minded persons are now circulating in order to get even with the Minister and Senator Kalu.

“Secondly, the report by IPOB, posted in an online news medium, alleging that Ngige, Willie Obiano, Nyesom Wike and Emeka Offor conspired and betrayed Nnamdi Kanu is a figment of the imagination of the writers and the spokesman of the IPOB, Mr. Emma Powerful and his likes who thrive in mischief, brainwashing and deceit.”

