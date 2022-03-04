I don’t need scandal to remain relevant in Nollywood – Usman

Uzee Usman is a make-up-artist turned actor and filmmaker, known for bridging the gap between Nollywood and Kannywood, with award-winning films such as Oga Abuja and Maja. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, Usman, who is also an entertainment entrepreneur, recalls how it all started as a make-up artist initial struggles to get a role in Nollywood, experience in Kannywood, and how he has been able to avoid scandals, among other issues

You started with producing Kannywood films before venturing into Nollywood. How were you able to cross over from Kannywood to Nollywood?

I think it’s just grace, and because of my movies over in the North. A lot of producers saw my movies, they approached me asked me if I can act in Nollywood films too, and I said yes. So they invited me to feature in Nollywood films, and that was it. So, I acted in ‘Voiceless’ by Rogers Ofime.

Tell us how your journey as an actor started…

Actually, my journey started from Nollywood. I started in 2003, with the normal huzzle for role. I was basd in Kaduna then. I used to come all the way from Kaduna to attend auditions at NCAC, National Theatre. I was not picked, but I kept trying and trying. But I couldn’t get a role then. And when nothing was happening in terms of getting a role as an actor, I decided to go behind the camera…

How long did you attend auditions before you made up your mind to go and seek a place behind the camera?

I was there from 2003 to 2005. I couldn’t get a role then. So, when no role was forthcoming, I decided to go and work behind the scene or behind the camera. So I started working as an assistant makeup artist with Gabriel Okoli Gabzini. From there, I went to South Africa to learn special effects, and when I came back I became one of the most sort after makeup artists in Nigeria. Then in 2008, I won the best makeup artist at African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) for the movie ‘London Boy’. Later I decided to go into producing. So, I produced my first movie titled ‘Under’ in 2010. I produced it in Ghana, featuring Tonto Dike. From there I came back to Nigeria, and that was how I started producing. And then I met Ali Nuhu, who encouraged me to come back to the North and join in the development of the movie industry there. So, I went back to the North in 2010. From there I shot a couple of Northern movies. But I needed something different; I decided to build a bridge between Nollywood and Kannywood. So, every of my Kannywood film, I bring an ‘A list’ actor from the South. That was how I brought Jim Iyke to do a movie titled ‘Water Sharia’. Later I brought John Okafor aka Mr Ibu and I did ‘Oga Abuja’ with Kannywood stars. Then, I did ‘Maja’ with Nkem Owoh and some Kannywood artstes, and the film became a hit. From there the opportunity came in again as an actor and I grabbed it and I moved on to the next level, and today here I am.

Tell us your experiences in Kannywood…

Or was it all rosy?

There is a lot of discouragement, but you won’t allow that one to stop you from moving forward if you trully have the passion. In every industry there are challenges, even in Nollywood, it is even worse. The advantage of Nollwood over Kanywood is that it is a bigger industry; and there is a lot of advantages. When one is not working, you can venture into another one. But Kannywood is still growing, it is a baby industry, whether we like it or not. And we are doing everything possible to make it better every day. But the challenge is more of finance, nobody believes in you to give you money in the North to do a movie, like the way they get a lot of sponsorship and everything here in the South. So, we practicarly use our hard-earned money to produce movies in the North. And then, there is a lot of discrimination.

Discrimination, how?

Cultural and religious discriminaion…

You must be careful with the kind of story you tell. For instance, you cannot touch a woman. Even if there is a deep story that you want to tell, at times, you will be limited because you cannot demonstrate it the way it is due to culture and religion. Those are the major challenges.

Beyond the man or character we see on screen, who really is Uzee Usman?

Uzee Usman is an actor, moviemaker, an entertainment entrepreneur and somebody who wants to see everybody smiles. I believe everybody can smile as far as God created you to come to this world. I am someone that wants to use his craft or talent to make everybody happy. I want to make every home happy. That is why most of my movies are about unity; about how to unite Hausa and Ibo and Yoruba; how Hausa woman marry Yoruba man and so on. So basically, I am that you guy who wants to make it in life to assist the next generation.

Are you married?

No. I am not.

Any plan for marriage soon?

Yes, if it comes, fine. But I am sure it will come.

How soon?

Very soon.

Recently, social media was rife with reactions to the statement by the National Assembly accusing Nollywood of being partly responsible for menace of ritual killings in the country. What is your opinion about this?

It is unfortunate that this is even coming up, because it is not even supposed to come up. We are in a system whereby when election is close by, our politicians try to find something to take away the attention of the general public away from the key issues, because they know that the youths are like 60% of the population of the country, that is from 18 years to 45 years. They know them very well that four or eight years back, they failed woefully, so they think of what they can do to take the attention of the youths away from their own failure so that they (the youths) can be debating, fighting themselves, and be doing a lot of things while election period comes. And they just do their ‘abracadabra’ and they win election again. Nollywood, as an indutry, is, apart from the oil industry, the second largest industry that is providing mass employment. Movie is about what is happening in our environment and we are trying to say it, portray it. The politicians are even the ones involved in this. What I am saying is that it is not true that Nollywood is partly to blame for the menace of ritual killings in the country today. Go and watch our movies on Netflix, Youtube and other channels or platforms, our movies have changed since. Which sensible producer now will want to produce a film about blood money… We have overgrown that nonsense. Go and watch Nollywwod movies now and see the difference.

Another issue that has become like a recurring decimal is the issue of sex-for-role in Nollywood. What is your candid opinion about this?

The actors or actresses that come out to say so are very useless and ungrateful. The reason I am saying this is because it is not peculiar to Nollywood or the entertainment industry. I mean. They do it everywhere .

But does that justify it?

No. I am just telling you that it is not peculiar to Nollywood. But why it looks like it is only in Nollywood is because it is an entertainment industry, it is open to the public. In the banking industry, it is even worse there. Nowadays, a lot of banks don’t even employ boys anymore; they employ girls, especially girls who are light in complexion and are very beautiful. Why are they doing so, it is to attract customers. But not only that, they give the girls target to bring in N30,000,000 in 30 days. How will they do it if they don’t sleep with men? As I said, any girl that comes out to tell you this is very stupid is because it is either you agree and you don’t agree and walk out. You won’t tell me that it is all the producers or directors that do that. It is a decision thing. If one of them toasts you, it is either you say yes or no. It is unfortunate that we judge with what one person says. There is a syndrom of sympathy for the female gender easilly, not just in Africa but all over the world. But in the West, they give you as a man room to voice out your own part of the story.

How have you been able to avoid scandals?

I was lucky I started as a filmmaker before venturing into acting. So, I specifically know that I don’t need scandal to remain relevant, that all I need is put in work, put in work, and put in work. Go and check my lifestyle, from 2015 till date; I work tirelessly even as a filmmaker. I am on set here as an actor in ‘Conversation In Transit’, I have a series that I am producing. It is going on even now in Abuja. I am still controlling the set there as a producer. So, I just believe in work, work and work, not controversy, because controversy can take you there but you will come down. But your work can take you there and keep you there. You need to feed the audience with content not ‘brohaha’.

