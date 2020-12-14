I don’t own massive property in Uyo, says Gov. Emmanuel’s CoS

Tony Anichebe, Uyo

A massive landed asset at 67 Oron Road, Uyo, lying at 6,162.983sqm, adjacent the Area Headquarters of the Apostolic Church, 69 Oron Road, Uyo which has remained cordoned since 2019, is generating fuss over its true ownership.

Our correspondent learnt that until the second quarter of 2019, the land at the heart of the city, which empties into Nyong Essien Street, was being occupied by a giant storey building and two bungalows.

It was being alleged that the parcel had been acquired by the then Akwa Ibom Works Commissioner, Mr. Ephraim Inyang-Eyen who is now Chief of Staff to Governor Udom Emmanuel.

When our correspondent sought clarifications on the ownership of the property from the Chief of Staff, Mr Ephraim Inyang-Eyen, he denied ever acquiring such property and completely disassociated himself from it.

According to Inyang-Eyen: ”Such allegations are the machinations of disgruntled elements in the system, who use public funds to acquire properties but choose to accuse innocent people, while hiding their true identities

“I want to emphatically state here that I have no property along Oron Road and have no link with the said property. I will seek legal redress if anybody associate me with the purchase or ownership of that property, please go to the Ministry of Lands to get clarifications on the true ownership of the property”.

Meanwhile, the landed property was first acquired from the aborigines in May 1975 for the sum of N700 only.

An insider at the ministry, who pleaded anonymity, told our correspondent that Mr Ephraim Inyang-Eyen has no link to the choice property at Oron Road.

“He is well known and very popular in the state, if he is involved I will tell you, he has no hand in the property, I will tell you out rightly that the true owner will soon be disclosed,” he said.

Our correspondent observed during a visit to the controversial property that all the old structures standing on the land had long been demolished and the land sealed off in readiness for development.

