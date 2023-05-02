I Don’t Regret Decalaring Binani Adamawa Governor-Elect – Suspended REC

Hudu-Yunusa Ari, the suspended Residential Electoral Commissioner (REC) has said that he did not regret pronouncing Aisha Binani Dahiru of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the supplementary election held on Saturday, April 15.

It would be recalled that Ari declared Binani the winner of the Adamawa State governorship election during the collation of results in the state before the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) overturned the declaration.

Ari who spoke on BBC Hausa on Tuesday insisted that he followed the law when he declared the APC candidate as the state’s next governor.

On April 15, 2023, the embattled REC provoked outrage when he declared Binani the victor of the supplemental election in Adamawa State while results were still being tallied.

While President Muhammadu Buhari ordered a full investigation of the REC and the security officers who were present when Ari made the declaration, INEC annulled Ari’s declaration and suspended him.

The election was subsequently declared to have been legitimately won by incumbent governor Ahmadu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party by the electoral board.

The troubled REC, whose whereabouts had been unknown since the incident began more than two weeks ago, had also been ordered to be detained and prosecuted by security agents.

“I never demanded any gratification from either Binani or Fintiri. None of the duo sent anything to me; if they have done so by now they will be demanding their monies back,” Ari said, speaking from hiding with BBC Hausa.

Asked why he announced Binani as the “winner” in the first instance, the embattled REC said, “Votes polled by candidates were disclosed, I don’t have the papers with me here but both in the main and supplementary elections, Binani scored 428, 173 while Fintiri got 422, 303 votes.

“I have no regrets at all as I acted under the law; it is the law that warranted what I did and it shall absolve me.”

“I will surely turn myself in to the police. Before, there was no summon from the police but now there is one. I will soon come out from hiding.”