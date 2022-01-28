Arts & Entertainments

I don’t regret quitting school for music –Bella Shmurda

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

Nigerian singer, Bella Shmurda, said he dropped out of the Lagos State University (LASU) to pursue his music career. The singer, born Akinbiyi Abiola Ahmed, was reflecting on his strides in the music industry in a series of tweets on Wednesday. In one of the tweets, the 24-year-old disclosed that he failed some courses while at the institution, adding that the failure eventually led to his decision to quit school.

The musician said he did not regret the decision. He also argued that he would not have attained the level he is now if he had decided to resit some of the courses he failed and further his studies at the time. Buttressing his point, the ‘Rush’ singer bragged that he has amassed 550 million streams. “I now worth over half a billion streams (550 million streams to be precise). I for still dey LASU dey wine and dine with carryovers and stranded with nothing in my pocket… forever glad I did my thing,” he wrote in a mixture of English and Pidgin. He also appreciated Poco Lee and Olamide for being instrumental to his rise to fame.

“Thank God I was stubborn and I never got to pass those exams then. Big thanks to @Poco__lee for telling me to do that vision2020 viral video, shoutout to @ Olamide for his listening ears and open hands for upcoming acts. “Thanks to omotena sha she sef try, the pikin suppose be five this year but sometimes God proposes man disposes because how I wan take tell mumsy wey I still dey apprentice for tailoring school,” he stated.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Davido displays MTV, BET awards ahead of Tiny Desk Concert

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Nigerian superstar, Davido made his debut on NPR Tiny Desk on Wednesday as part of the Black History Month. During the show, where he performed live with his actual vocals, he was supported by a four-piece band and two backing singers – a guy and a girl. All melodies were played live as Davido displayed […]
Arts & Entertainments Saturday Magazine

I grew up to adore Banky W, RMD as my style models, says MC Kris

Posted on Author DEBORAH OCHENI,

Iji Christian Agbike (aka MC Kris), is a young and versatile entertainer. In this interview with DEBORAH OCHENI, the graduate of Benue State University and multiple award winner speaks about his fashion philosophy, his future plans and sundry issues. Excerpts:   Do you conform to trend and which fashion trend do you love most?   […]
Arts & Entertainments

Cardi B denies rumours of another child from estranged hubby, Offset

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Rumours have been spreading that rapper, Cardi B filed for divorce because her estranged husband Offset is expecting a baby with another woman. The rapper and her team have shut down those rumours insisting that there is no other child involved. PageSix reports that Cardi B is rather thinking of handling the divorce amicably. “There […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica