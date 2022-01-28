I don’t regret quitting school for music –Bella Shmurda

Nigerian singer, Bella Shmurda, said he dropped out of the Lagos State University (LASU) to pursue his music career. The singer, born Akinbiyi Abiola Ahmed, was reflecting on his strides in the music industry in a series of tweets on Wednesday. In one of the tweets, the 24-year-old disclosed that he failed some courses while at the institution, adding that the failure eventually led to his decision to quit school.

The musician said he did not regret the decision. He also argued that he would not have attained the level he is now if he had decided to resit some of the courses he failed and further his studies at the time. Buttressing his point, the ‘Rush’ singer bragged that he has amassed 550 million streams. “I now worth over half a billion streams (550 million streams to be precise). I for still dey LASU dey wine and dine with carryovers and stranded with nothing in my pocket… forever glad I did my thing,” he wrote in a mixture of English and Pidgin. He also appreciated Poco Lee and Olamide for being instrumental to his rise to fame.

“Thank God I was stubborn and I never got to pass those exams then. Big thanks to @Poco__lee for telling me to do that vision2020 viral video, shoutout to @ Olamide for his listening ears and open hands for upcoming acts. “Thanks to omotena sha she sef try, the pikin suppose be five this year but sometimes God proposes man disposes because how I wan take tell mumsy wey I still dey apprentice for tailoring school,” he stated.

