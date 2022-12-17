I don’t see electoral violence in 2023 general elections, says Ezekwugo

Anthony Ezekwugo is the senatorial candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the Federal Capital Territory. Addressing some Journalists during a media interactive session in Abuja recently, he boasted that he has the capacity to defeat the incumbent and three time Senator representing the area, Senator Philip Aduda of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). According to him, Aduda’s perceived non-performance has made his victory at the poll easy. JOHNCHUKS ONUANYIM was there. Excerpts:.

What really informed your decision to take the bold step of throwing your hat in the rings to contest the FCT senatorial seat with the incumbent member, Senator Philips Aduda?

I am an Igbo man by tribe that lives and pays my taxes here in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). There are twelve months in a year, I spend eleven month here in FCT, while I spend only one month in Anambra State, where I come from during Christmas celebrations. I am happily married with three kids. It should interest you to know that all my children were born here in FCT. The tax I paid last year was close to N14.5m to make me a responsible citizen of Abuja. I didn’t pay it in Anambra, I paid it here in the FCT. The question I keep asking people, when they ask me why I am contesting in FC T is: If there is an earthquake here today, will it kill only the Gbagyis? No! It will kill anybody irrespective of tribal or religious affiliations or persuasions. So, if you should partake in the sorrows of FCT, I feel you should also partake in the goodies that are bound in the territory. Also, the constitution clearly states that you can vote and be voted for in your place of residence after having stayed in such a place for a period up to 10 years or more. You are running on the platform of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), why didn’t you chose to run on the platform of parties such as the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), the Labour Party (LP), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) or the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), considering the fact that though a national party, APGA is somehow seen as a regional party? I beg to disagree with you; APGA is not a regional party. We have people who have won elections on APGA platform in Gombe, Benue, FCT and in other areas of the country. APGA has all the characteristics of a national party. I am contesting as an Igbo man in FCT. I didn’t deem it fit to join APC because it is already a damaged political party with bad antecedents, having damaged the Nigerian economy since it came to power in 2015 and I cannot go to PDP because the man there has made my victory a very easy one because of his non-performance since he has been elected to represent us at the Senate 12 years ago. So my decision to contest the Senate on the platform of APGA was wisely taken not just by me but in conjunction with my teeming supporters after we undertook some basic appraisal of all the existing political parties in the FCT vis a vis their ability to win election. For the presidential election, we can see an emerging force in the person of a former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party. Do you see your party, APGA whittling down the stride of the LP presidential candidate in 2023 in Abuja? What I am running for is the senate in FCT. Peter Obi is running for the presidency, so I don’t see how that would affect my position. I have been hearing people saying they are obedients. My concern is the Senate and how I can use the platform to advance the progress and development of the people living in the FCT. If they decide to vote Peter Obi in the presidential ballot and vote for me to represent them at the Senate, so be it but my payer is that I win the position I am running for Politics they say is local, what is your strength? Do you think you have the contact or reach of the electorate to win the FCT Senatorial District election? INEC just released the demographic data of voters during the 2019 election in FCT and Igbo people make up about 62.8 percent of the voting population strength. Statistics for this year after registration by new prospective voters shows that the figure has gone up to 67. 8 per cent. So, I believe that any person that the Igbo come out strongly to support and vote for in this election

will win the seat. So I as an Igbo man and a successful business man want to impact the people of FCT with good representation and provision of dividends of democracy for them. Most times when the indigenes see the overwhelming number of people from other tribes registered in their states, they try to ignite trouble. What would be your message to both INEC and security agencies concerning conducting a free, fair, credible and violent free election in the FCT? What you raised is a very good and valid point. Some people are in the habit of raising this violence when they see that a candidate from another area other than theirs is very likely to win elections, but the IGP and DSS have made it very clear this time around that electoral violence would no longer be tolerated in the 2023 elections. They have promised the entire country a violence free election, especially with the introduction of new technologies like BVAS and IReV. I don’t see how electoral violence would be encouraged this time around because this is no longer like the period where ballot boxes are snatched. With the new technologies, a lot of people will be frustrated because it will no longer be business as usual Campaigns have commenced since September, but you are yet to flag off yours. When do you intend to do that? That will be coming up very soon. Our campaign office is still under renovation, and they are putting finishing touches to it. Very soon we will take off. It seems you are banking much on the over 67.8 Igbo votes as declared by INEC, can you say it is only the Igbo votes that make you senator in FCT? I am not saying the Igbo are the only voters for me. I am also in touch with the Gbagyi people. Not long ago, I visited the Internally Displaced People (IDP) in Karamajiji village, where I donated over 50 wheelchairs, they are not Igbo. I don’t differentiate whether you are Gbagyi, Igbo, Yoruba, Hausa or any other tribe. But what I am trying to say is that my pool bank is from the Igbo voters. WE have them mainly in all the major markets, the town unions and community associations. If they really come out in their numbers, anybody they solidly support will definitely win the election. Also we have so many indigenes that are so dissatisfied with the current government and representative, and they are all calling for a change. You are going into this race confronting an incumbent who is a veteran in this area, having won elections to the senate for three terms. What do you think that gives you the courage that you will defeat him in this election? Yea, he might be a veteran, but he has kind of made my victory very easy because of his non-performance. We always deceive ourselves here in the FCT. If you go to areas like Kuje, Kwali, Gwagwalada, Abaji, you can see what I described as the poor performance of the incumbent FCT senator. These places are so bad that you cannot see good roads, no water, no evidence of representation or dividend of democracy. Yet they have somebody who talks for them at the senate. So many jobless and abandoned youths. That is what we are coming to change. Ours is going to be youth oriented. As an Igbo man, we have the culture of learning how to fish rather than giving us fish to eat. I want to empower the youths and make them very comfortable so that they cannot be dependent on a few again. I will provide training facilities for them so that they can be earning their own money. I believe Aduda has facilitated my victory by not doing a good job since his long stay at the senate. He never gave the people a quality representation, and I believe that there should be a remarkable difference between my time and the long years Aduda wasted for the FCT at the senate.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...