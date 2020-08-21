I don’t see my future at Camp Nou, Messi tells Koeman

Lionel Messi met with FC Barcelona’s new coach Ronald Koeman to discuss the new sporting project.

The Argentine told Koeman that he does not see his future clearly at Barça and thinking of leaving more than staying, according to the reliable Rac1. However, Messi is aware that leaving this summer would be very difficult due to his contact.

Barcelona knows Messi’s intention to possibly leave, but they maintain he is still under contract until 2021 and will not consider what he said to Koeman.

It turns out that the initial rumors about the Barcelona legend willing to leave his home club are true, and what Barcelona is planning to keep him remains unknown.

Like this: Like Loading...