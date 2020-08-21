Sports

I don’t see my future at Camp Nou, Messi tells Koeman

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Lionel Messi met with FC Barcelona’s new coach Ronald Koeman to discuss the new sporting project.
The Argentine told Koeman that he does not see his future clearly at Barça and thinking of leaving more than staying, according to the reliable Rac1. However, Messi is aware that leaving this summer would be very difficult due to his contact.
Barcelona knows Messi’s intention to possibly leave, but they maintain he is still under contract until 2021 and will not consider what he said to Koeman.
It turns out that the initial rumors about the Barcelona legend willing to leave his home club are true, and what Barcelona is planning to keep him remains unknown.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Okoye happy with Rotterdam transfer

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson ABUJA

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, could not hide his joy after signing a two year deal with Eredivisie outfit, Sparta Rotterdam on Monday.   Okoye will compete in the Dutch Eredivisie next season and the young goalkeeper is happy with his latest career switch, according to words from his official social media account. “New chapter […]
Sports

Former FIFA President Blatter calls for Infantino’s suspension

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has called for his successor, Gianni Infantino, to be suspended by the global soccer body after criminal proceedings were opened against Infantino in Switzerland. Swiss authorities said on Thursday that proceedings had been launched against the current FIFA boss by a special prosecutor looking into meetings he had with Swiss […]
Sports

American tennis star tests positive for coronavirus

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

A merican Frances Tiafoe has become the latest tennis player to test positive for coronavirus.     The world number 81 had been playing in the All-American Team Cup in Georgia, the first event in the US to allow fans to attend since the Covid-19 shutdown.     Tiafoe, 22, won his match on Friday […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: