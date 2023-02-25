I don’t want a man now, I’m married to discuss –Ashley Anumba

In her first ever competition in Nigeria, discus thrower, Ashley Anumba, erased a 16-year-old National Sports Festival record of 50.74m set by Vivian Chukwuemeka with her new Personal Best of 59.06m at the 2022 NSF in Asaba, Delta State. Speaking with CHARLES OGUNDIYA from her base in the United States, the athlete who first represented Nigeria at the 2019 African games in Rabat, Morocco, where she finished fourth said her desire to be closer to her family made her to choose Nigeria ahead of the U.S. Excerpts

What would you say about your preparation for the year?

My preparation has been going on well, I expect to throw over 60m in this 2023 season and I am working so hard to achieve that.

What should Nigerians and your fans expect from you in 2023?

People should expect good performance from me, I know that I have been training well and what they saw in Asaba will only continue and hopefully better things will follow.

How has it been combining education with sport?

It has been very difficult to combine my studies with sports, sometimes I feel like it is too much and that nobody should be doing that but I know that with God’s grace I have been doing that and performing well in both my sport and studies.

The reason is not far-fetched, I have been working so hard, even though it is difficult, at the same time it has been very rewarding.

I would always choose to do sports and education because there are many benefits that come with it.

At the last National Sports Festival, you created a new festival record despite been your first festival; tell us about the experience? The sports festival was one of my favorite competitions, there were so many people that do not know me before that I had the opportunity of meeting, they got to know me and I was able to know them too.

Everyone was kind and I really enjoyed competing against all the athletes and I am looking forward to another opportunity to compete in the country and with some of these top athletes.

What would you say about your relationship with other Nigerian athletes in the United States of America?

My relationship with other America-based Nigerian athletes is good but unfortunately the U.S. is big and the athletes are scattered around, so I don’t get to compete with them that much.

Usually, the only time we get to see each other is always during international competitions, so that’s about once a year. But with most competitors, we see the progression of each other through social media especially the Instagram.

You will likely be competing in your first World Championships this year in Budapest, what should we expect from you?

For World Championships, you should expect me to be wearing the green and the white, while also giving my best to bring honour to the country.

You have the opportunity to choose between the United States and Nigeria, but you decided on the Green and white colour, why?

I chose to represent Nigeria because I wanted to be able to see my family. I want them to know my capabilities because so many of them have never seen what I’ve done in person but now they have seen it.

During festival, I was at home to visit families and also took part in some activities at home at the time, so getting to compete for Nigeria would afford me the opportunity to get closer to them.

How did you come into sports and why throws of all track and field activities?

I came into athletics because I hurt my knee playing football and I need to continue to be in sports, so I decided to pick athletics, I decided that I would run. I started with the 100m but my coach said that I’m strong so I should try throwing discus and shot put.

It turned out I was really good and I just continued doing it. I didn’t go back to football again.

So that was my journey into the world of throws.

Would you say growing in the States helped your progress?

I would say that training in the U.S. has allowed me to progress. I don’t have to worry about facilities; I don’t have to worry about shoes and other things, so because of all these things, it is a little bit easier to focus just on how my training is going instead of looking for new shoes or where I will practice that day.

What would be your advice to upcoming Nigerian athletes, especially those back at home in Nigeria?

My advice to upcoming young Nigerian athletes is to continue working hard. You have access to know how you rank among peers and so if you know that your thighs, distance and whatever, if you know your marks are good to get recruited to schools in the U.S., reach out to coaches at the universities, reach out to other athletes; it can be me, it can be Obiageri or other U.S. based athletes that are in school that can help you connect to the coaches or that can provide advise on how to apply to the U.S. schools.

With that, they can have access to better facilities and also opportunity to education which will enhance their performance also and take them to the next level of their career.

How do you stay above banned substance and your take on it?

Substance use has never been an issue for me because I believe that my skills are enough to compete at the highest level. So, I always concentrate on my training, work so hard and do my thing; but using of substance, is a no no for me.

With studies and sports, how do you relax?

So, I don’t have much time to relax because my school takes up so much time and my practice and trainings take up so much time too. Because of that, whenever I have some time to myself to relax which is usually just at night, I just sleep. I may watch some TV but I just sleep because I don’t have much chance to sleep.

Are you married and how do you stay away from men’s distraction?

I’m not married, I’m not looking for any marriage or relationship because I’m married to discus right now. It takes up so much time and I want to do well so I don’t want to be distracted. I want to excel in my sport and I want to stay healthy; those are my priorities.

