Body & Soul

I don’t want to rush into marriage –Rich Plug

Iwunor Anslem Chibuzor, popularly known as, Rich Plug, is one of the latest rappers in the music scene.

 

The 22 year old, whose new single “Olu” is making waves on different platforms bared his mind on marriage and relationship, saying that he is single and not ready to rush into marriage.

 

“I’m single, and I can really say I’m not ready for marriage at this moment in time, but I plan to get married and settle when I have acquired and achieved my goals in life. Marriage is not in my plans now.

 

“I don’t want to get into marriage so quickly;I plan to meet the love of my life who will love me and cherish me.

 

That will be when I know I’m good to go. Marriage should come with peace of mind if you love and you are loved,” he said. While enjoying his single status, Rich Plug however, has a liberal view about the culture of baby mama that is prevalent among artistes.

 

“At the moment, I don’t have a Baby Mama,” he declared, “but I can’t guarantee that I can’t have one. I will just stick to what the future holds.”

 

The native of Anambra State who is widely travelled, and well known for his music, especially in China, Indonesia and Cyprus, claimed he has learnt a lot of valuable lessons from his travels. “I’ve learnt so many things, I’ve learnt that life is all about believing in yourself and doing the best you can to enjoy life while still alive,” he said.

 

 

Rich Plug, who claimed he ventured into music because he saw himself getting to the top pledged to do his best musically.

 

“I came and got into music because I see myself at the top and I have great love for music, I see many things I want in music, and I love it, so I am not going to disappoint myself and my fans,” he stated.

