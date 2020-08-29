I dumped APC, PDP due to Akeredolu’s totalitarian, nepotic influences –Ajayi

The Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, in this interview with ADEWALE MOMOH, spoke on the feud between him and his principal, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, and the October 10 governorship poll, among other issues. Excerpts…

Why did you dump the APC?

One of the greatest advantages of democracy is that it provides alternative platforms for individual aspirations. In the last three and half years, Governor Akeredolu has personalised his administration. I’m not a political neophyte. You see, the office of the Deputy Governor is an establishment of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), section 186, specifically. Section 187 explains it to the effect that there can’t be a governor without a deputy. Then section 193(2) mandates the governor to hold regular meetings with his deputy. The point I’m trying to make here is that, the office of the state Deputy Governor doesn’t exist at the mercy of the governor. So, when the governor becomes a totalitarian, I have to move on with my life.

Following your defection, there had been calls for your resignation. What is your take on that?

I was not elected as Deputy Governor by the party alone. I was popularly elected by the people of Ondo State. The people who gave me this mandate have not asked me to resign. Those who are asking me to resign are the few politicians who are just being mischievous. They are crying more than the bereaved. Those who elected me are saying that I should hold forth.

The CJ and lawmakers loyal to you thwarted the moves to impeach you. Aren’t you grateful to them?

The lawmakers are loyal to the state. The Chief Judge has equally proven that the judiciary is the last hope of the people. The truth is that the impeachment plot was ill motivated and hurriedly planned. I’m not really surprised that it hit the brick wall. It’s dead on arrival. You can’t impeach the Deputy Governor simply because he exercised his fundamental human right of freedom of assembly and association. I have not committed any impeachable offence. All the impeachment of governors and deputies carried out in Nigeria since 1999, have been overturned by the courts. Why should we go that low?

Within two months, you moved from APC to PDP to ZLP. Why?

We are moving with the people. In democracy, people are the epicenter. At every time, I have listened to the voice of the good people of Ondo State. Don’t forget that, even in 2016, I have to move in accordance with the command of the people.

Many people are yet to understand what went wrong during your short foray in PDP. Can you explain what actually happened?

The national leadership of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) assured me of free, fair and credible primary election, but the members of State Executive Committee were hostile, biased and unbelievably compromised. In the interest of peace and harmony we allowed things to go their way but that shouldn’t deter us from expressing our democratic freedom of association. We have to move on. If the result has gone our own way there would have been serious violence and crisis. I have always said that my ambition is not worth the blood of anybody. So, I moved on with the people. Are you saying that you were betrayed in PDP? I can tell you confidently that PDP has missed it. PDP missed the opportunity to produce the next Governor of Ondo State and it’s good for us. Now, with the unfolding events we have been vindicated. Have you seen any serious political activities in the party since I left. Have you heard anything on the role of opposition being played by the party. I wouldn’t call it betrayal but a sabotage. The chances of the party to win the next governorship election was obviously sabotaged and compromised. I wish the national leadership of the party can investigate the romance between the State Executive Committee and the Chief Executive of the state.

After you defected to PDP, you stated that even if you lose the primary, you will not leave the party, but you did not stick to your word. Why?

Blessed is the man who does not walk in the counsel of the wicked or stand in the way of sinners or sit in the seat of mockers. I’m a politician and my ultimate goal is to win election. Ondo PDP seems more interested in raising candidates at every election than winning. I have a dream to lead Ondo State out its present predicament and that is very pertinent. It’s in the overriding interest of the people that I left. I listened to the voice of the people. That’s what is paramout.

Why ZLP? Is it because of Mimiko’s factor?

The present people’s movement in Ondo State is not necessarily about one party. It’s not about Dr Olusegun Mimiko who’s our leader today in the state. It is about the struggle to break free from the jugular of the cleptomanic and clannish government of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu. The people of Ondo State, particularly critical stakeholders have all jettisoned their individual difference to join hands together and librate the state. We must save our dear state from the ruin.

How hopeful are you on the October 10 contest between you and Akeredolu?

This election, just like every contest, it’s between two contestants, my humble self and the governor. It is an opportunity for the people to take decision. People must decide whether to continue with the regime of exorbitant tuition fees or affordable tertiary education. The people must decide whether to continue with the regime of capital flight or change to focus on an arrangement that will empower our people. People must choose between affordable health care delivery and commercialised health services. People of Ilaje and Ese-Odo Local Government Areas must decide whether to continue with a regime that has hijacked the people’s resources or sign a new dawn where the resources of the people would be applied to provide the basic amenities.

It was expected that you will choose your running mate from the senatorial district where the governor hails from, but you picked an ex-aide to Mimiko from central. What is the calculation?

The unwritten political tradition in the state is that whenever the southern senatorial district is the governor his deputy would be from the central. Dr Olusegun Agagu and Oluwateru is a classic example. But what is more important is that no part of the state will be neglected.

You are contesting against two formidable forces; an incumbent governor and the PDP candidate, Eyitayo Jegede. How confident are you against the two gladiators?

No incumbent has won election before in Ondo State. It is only Dr Olusegun Mimiko who enjoyed that uncommon grace. The electorate in Ondo State are highly educated. In the 2019 general election, the governor lost two senatorial districts. He lost the presidential election. The chairman of the party is from Idanre Local Government, that is where SDP won the National Assembly election. The game is up for the incumbent and you can take this to the bank.

Before the cold war between you and Akeredolu reached its crescendo, there were rumours of frosty relationship. At what point did you made up your mind to call it quit?

Governor Akeredolu allows members of his family to interfere too much in the running of government. His wife and children then see anyone who insists on constitutional roles in the governance as an obstacle. It becomes so difficult for me to cope under such nepotic arrangement. So, if you ask me specifically that turning point. I will say it was at that moment when N4.3 billion was kept away from the people. That particular point that I realised that he has no plans for the oil producing local government areas. The Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC) was established by by the Ondo State Law 2003, to administer 40 per cent of the 13 per cent oil derivation accruing to the state. We earn an average of N1 billion to N1.5 billion monthly from oil derivation. Invariably, nothing less than N25 billion would have accrued to OSOPADEC as commission to be exclusively applied to development of that area. But I can tell you today that there’s no single project to show for it. I left him that moment he decided to appoint his 29-year-old son who just finished the mandatory one year National Youth Service Corps as secretary of COVID-19 fundraising committee. That moment that he extended the tenure of the Head of Service after he has attained the mandatory retirement age.

It was alleged that Akeredolu trusted you with the political architecture of the state and you were using it to expand your political frontiers in order to unseat him. Isn’t that true?

That’s not correct. I’m a seasoned politician and there’s no active politian in Ondo State that I don’t know. I have more politically experience than him. I’m a lawyer. I have held positions in both the legislature and executive. I started from the ward level, state and federal. On many occasions, I have to be called upon to resolve political puzzles which Mr Governor couldn’t handle.

Like this: Like Loading...