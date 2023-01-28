News

I dumped my job as cooperative manager to join Army, Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has told the story of how he dumped his job as a cooperative manager in Daura, Katsina State after leaving school to join the Nigeria Army. The President, who was at the Palace of the Emir of Daura, in the course of his two-day visit to his home state of Katsina, explained that he had to abscond from his job to join the army because of the pressure mounted on him by his parents to get married. ‘‘I told Governor Aminu Bello Masari the story of how I left Daura to join the army. That was how God planned it. We make choices in life, but eventually destiny is before God.

The President in a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, also returned all thanks to God for safety in life’s journey over many years, highlighting the years of battle during the Nigerian civil war and some personal challenges as testimonies of divine protection and guidance. Buhari, who visited the Emir of Daura, Faruk Umar Faruk, after commissioning of two roads, said the destiny of man, country and the world remains in the hands of God.

He concluded a two-day commissioning of projects with the Musawa General Hospital, Government Day Secondary School, Musawa, Gora-Makauraci- Malamawa road, and Sandamu-Baure-Babban Mutum road, Gurjiya -Sandamu-Karkarku roads in Daura. According to him; “This opportunity to serve the nation comes from God. All over the world, Nigeria is known for its diversity, with different religions and cultures. “We are also known because we have a huge population of millions of people. “For the President of Nigeria, at this time, to come from Daura is the grace and mercy of God. “I was at the war front during the civil war, and saw how many died.

Some fell right beside me. God kept me. “Many bridges were blown just before we arrived at some places, and after we crossed. I arrived at some places to see bodies of my own colleagues that we were fighting together. I am alive today only by God’s grace.’’ Buhari noted that the Daura Emirate and community gained international recognition by divine purpose, not man’s efforts.

 

Our Reporters

