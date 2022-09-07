I enjoin my fans to expect good music in different genres from me – Solospino

Tony Okuyeme

Austrian-based Nigerian singer, songwriter, actor, poet and entrepreneur, Chibundu Kelvin Solomon, popularly known as Solospino, has assured his fans to expect good music in different genres from him.

He also noted that the world will continue to appreciate his music and art.

Solospino who celebrated his birthday on August 18, disclosed that he sees himself as one of the biggest artist in the world and wants to be a light to the people.

The artist, who hails from Obile in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State, released his most anticipated Ep, titled ‘PVC’, recently.

The Afrobeat, Afrotrap, Afropop singer and rapper started his music career from an early age when he was in primary school and he won the first ever MTN Children Music competition in Port Harcourt, River State.

Solospino recalled how he was tensed up during the competition and why.

“I attended a public primary school and there were also children from different private schools at the competition. I felt that I had no chance but when I mounted the stage, people loved my music and the way I sang even though I was tensed up. I received a special star necklace from the organisers of the competition after winning the competition. Whenever I wore the necklace, I feel like a star because of the shiny colours of the necklace,” he said.

