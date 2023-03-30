I enjoy my daughter more than my 11 wives, says Anambra pastor

Aself-acclaimed pastor in Anambra State Arinze Obiwenite says he enjoys sex with his 12-year-old daughter more than any of his 11 wives.

The native of the Abacha Community in the Idemili North Local Government Area was said to have defiled his daughter and ‘fingered’ the younger ones for years. He was arrested on Monday by the office of the Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Mrs Ify Obinabo, following a tip-off from a whistle- blower who revealed the suspect’s atrocities. A source in the ministry said: “It was gathered that the suspect married up to 11 wives, but does not live with any of them at the moment. While he locked up his children in the room for years and was allegedly ‘cooling off’ sexually with them at will. “The suspect was also said to own a booming “Healing Ministry” known as the “Trinity Healing Ministry”, which he was allegedly operating using charms and other diabolical means to perform miracles. However, a statement by Chidinma Ikeanyionwu, media aide to the commissioner on Monday, said Obiwenite was arrested during a surprise raid on his home.

The ministry also said the raid was authorized by the traditional ruler of the Abacha Community, Igwe Nwabun- Igbeaku Orji, UMUAHIA The National and State Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal in Umuahia yesterday granted the prayers for substituted service on six petitions just as it granted the ap- plication of one of the petitioners to inspect the materials used for the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections. New Telegraph checks revealed that Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, who was the candidate of the PDP in the Abia South senatorial poll is among those who did not challenge the outcome of the election won Ikpeazu Soludo holders to the Council.

The event, titled, “Effects of fraud in internaency, Imo State, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere; former House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Emeka Ihedioha; and Gerald Irona dated over alleged murder, terrorism and arson. Ruling in a suit be- tween Ugochinyere and seven respondents including the Governor of political power and served in several capacities.

The villages, which over the years, have been yearning for electricity supply, were said to have been embarking on fervent prayer and fasting on the four market days, including Nkwo, Eke, Orie, and Afor, awaiting angels from Heaven to hear their prayers. Some of the people are na- ked during the prayer sessions, while others went to the desert and mountains to offer prayer to God.

Ogah, who felt the pain of the people, has come to their rescue by donating 500KVA transformers to the villages in appreciation for the votes they gave him during the just con- cluded general election, which he said, contributed to his vic- tory at the poll. National Electoral Com- mission (INEC) during the conduct of March 18 governorship election in the state.

The leave followed two sepa- rate ex parte applications filed by Odii and Odoh, who came second and third, respectively, in the governorship election which INEC declared Chief Francis Nwifuru of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner. Odii and Odoh are alleging non-compliance with the Elec- toral Act 2022 in addition to violence and rigging, which they wanne Odiegwu when the commissioner paid him a courtesy visit and notified him of her intent to take up the matter, which would warrant raiding the suspect’s home.

Ikeanyionwu said, “It was during the visit that Igwe Odi- egwu revealed that the alleged culprit, by name, Arinze Obiwenite, presented himself as a Christian who gives solutions to people seeking answers, with- out knowing that he has other motives up his sleeve.

“The Igwe explained that the town got to know of his illicit activities when he accused some young boys in the community of raping the daughter and was summoned to the palace on several occasions but failed to hon- our the royal invitation, which, he (monarch) said prompted the youths of the community to troop to his residence, but were utterly disappointed at what they saw at his house. “According to the royal father, on getting to Obiwenite’s house, they discovered that he locked up his children, includ- ing the 12-year-old he alleged that some young men of the community had raped. “And, when questioned, the daughter revealed that the father locked them up in the room for five years and that he always has carnal knowledge of her while he fingers the younger ones.”

Ikeanyionwu also revealed that a stakeholder in the com- munity, Chief Paul Omofia, explained that the youths had wanted to take laws into their own hands as they made up their minds to burn the sus- pect alive, but were calmed by the monarch who intervened and pleaded with them not to act violently. According to her, Omofia also disclosed that the exposé was made just a few weeks after the community’s Ofala Festival where they called on the gods of the land to expose and disgrace any evil-doer in the community. She added: “During a visit to where the children were kept, Honourable Obinabo, after a physical examination of their conditions, assured them of justice and a conducive environment for growth and proper care, while she interrogated the alleged culprit Arinze Obiwenite who denied all the allegations levelled against him but was quick to ask the traditional ruler to forgive him and help find a way of resolving the issue without going to court, which Igwe Odiegwu refused. “During the visit to Obiwenite’s compound, it was further discovered that he also uses diabolic means to run a ministry known as ‘Holy Trin- ity Healing Ministry’.

“The fetish items discovered in his house included a long list of paper where he wrote down names of people, a grave at his backyard where he admitted he stays to make his incantations if need be and some native medicines which he said were also diabolic.” The commissioner warned against any form of a child abuse in the state as, according to her, anyone found guilty in that respect would be severely dealt with by the government.

Obinabo also advised members of the public to open up and report any perceived child abuse and other related crimes in their areas in any parts of the state, for immedi- ate government attention and intervention.

Like this: Like Loading...