I enjoy telling stories of how love rules affairs of men –Johnson

Nollywood producer and director, Femi Johnson, believes that the most important resources in Nollywood are talents, has overtime championed the campaign for talent development in Nollywood through his online teachings. The award-winning state director has worked on shows like Afric Magic’s Hus and The Johnson, Desperate Housewives Africa, Voice to Fame, Prayer Request and lots more in different capacity. In this interview with EDWIN USOBOH, he speaks on his TV reality show MonoRoom, Nollywood and sundry issues

Tell us your childhood experience and how it has shaped you?

I grew up in Orile Iganmu, a ghetto in Surulere Lagos; life was not rosy. I remember hawking foodstuffs with my mother in big men areas and how I was fascinated by the good life of kids in those areas. I saw the difference between the life we were living and the life these other people were living; I desired that other reality. So I used to write stories of how I would one day become rich and famous, that was how I started as a writer. From writing stories, I went into stage drama, first in my parents church, then in school and later in Daystar Christian Center and then to proper filmmaking.

How did you learn the art of movie making?

I would say that I am a self-thought filmmaker but I cannot deny the knowledge and experience I gained working with Rogers Ofime, the CEO of Native Media and producer of The Johnson, HUSH, Hotel Majestic, Oloibiri, Voiceless and many more. I worked on some of these projects in different capacity.

What do you think has evolved over the years with the movies industries?

There is an unfortunate shift in the tv and film industry that bothers me. During the 70s, 80s and 90s, the picture quality and cinematography work were not top notch but the stories and the acting ware very good. However, in recent time, the cinematography is far sophisticated but the quality of stories and acting have greatly reduced. It is so bad that the actors that are celebrated now parade under average acting skills. It is quite sad I must confess

Do you think the Nigerian government has done enough to support the creative industry?

Nigerian government has only scratched the surface when it comes to supporting the industry. The BOI loan was a good initiative but it has only benefitted a few and the process of accessing the loan is getting harder. The creative industry

cannot survive in the kind of environment. A lot more needs to be done in the areas of capital investment and legislation that will create a framework for development.

How do you rate the Nigeria movie industry, comparing with Hollywood and other industry across the globe?

Nollywood is faring well no doubt but there is a lot more to be done. There are so many things that goes into filmmaking that we have not developed here. I believe one of the problems Nollywood is facing is capital investment; the kind that will allow filmmakers make believable movies. Most of our stories are caged in rooms and deserted streets as if that is all about our reality whereas Hollywood will shoot just one scene on a very busy street as it is in real life. To make believable movies like these, we need big investment in the industry.

You are a critic of Nollywood movies as per production value, cinematography, storyline, etc. How do you plan to improve on shortcomings you see in our movies?

MonoRoom is part of my contribution to the improvement of the industry. I believe that if premium value is placed on good acting and if mediocracy is relegated, actors performance will become easy to watch. I have also resolve to tell stories that are meaningful and impactful and not just to make a commercially viable movies.

As a Nigerian creator, what are your thoughts on the emerging scene and established institutions within the creative industry in Nigeria?

The main consequence of globalization in the art world was the bringing together (the sharing) of different experiences from different tribes and cultures. The terrible nearness of distant places. The art of the day which we call contemporary art is global art; truly global art can only be contemporary. What I am pointing out isn’t that Nigerian art is now global but because of the internet there’s more inclusivity and now you see many Nigerian Artists can now be part of this global narrative (now more than ever). The established institutions play a role in documenting the art of times – which is a very crucial role to play-even though it can be a very passive one. I say passive because these institutions are cash machines, trying to sell – as they should – but then not much focus is made on how art affects the community, how art affects the minds of the people, how art can give us a sense of cultural identity.

What sparked your desire to create visual media, and what themes do you enjoy exploring the most in your art?

I realised that film is just another canvas, a blank space to build ideas, thoughts and emotion. Being in control of this blank space is what I enjoy the most. To create you must look inside and build from your experiences, your own feelings. It is your own world to communicate with. Language has always interested me in all its forms, from music to body language.

What is the idea behind MonoRoom and who are your target audience?

MonoRoom is a reality series created to give upcoming actors a platform to display their talents and register their names and faces in the minds of the audience. The series which will air on tv is target at upcoming actors across Africa.

Which of your project would you describe as most challenging so far?

I would say the production of my first feature film because I produced, directed and sourced for all the resources by myself. I spent my life savings producing that movie coupled with investments from some families and friends.

What themes do you enjoy exploring the most in your art?

Love has always been at the center of my works. I enjoy telling stories of how love rules the affairs of men.

Do awards mean anything to you and have they been coming?

I believe awards are mere collections of fancy props meant to beautify the shelve and nothing more. The true validation of how well you have done is the satisfaction and joy that you get from what you do. some people have gotten all the awards and are still not happy. So for me, the satisfaction of watching my idea on screen is most important. I have had some awards in the past, best director in 2013 and 2016 from Daystar Christian center.

How do you unwind/relax?

I watch movies and spend time with my wife and kids. My home is my safe haven where I am relaxed the most

What is your life philosophy?

If you don’t know where you are heading, you will end up anywhere. Vision is very important; if your vision is clear to you, it will be easy for you to achieve it.

