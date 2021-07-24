I feel at home in Karagumruk –Musa

Nigeria’s Super Eagles winger and Captain, Ahmed Musa, expressed his excitement after completing a move to the Turkish Super Lig club Fatih Karagumruk. The Turkish club announced his capture on Thursday as a free agent on a year deal with an option of another year. While speaking to BBC Africa, Musa said he felt wanted at the club and their style of play also suit him. “I was very impressed with the team’s philosophy, style of play and it’s clearly an ambitious club,” Musa, who has the option of an additional year, said. “I feel wanted and that’s what made all the difference. I want to repay that faith. I can’t wait to link up with my team mates and help the club achieve their ambitions,” he said. The 98 caps Nigeria international will have the opportunity to lead club to respectable position in the league and cup games while also challenging for a a lot in Europe.
