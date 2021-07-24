Sports

I feel at home in Karagumruk –Musa

Nigeria’s Super Eagles winger and Captain, Ahmed Musa, expressed his excitement after completing a move to the Turkish Super Lig club Fatih Karagumruk. The Turkish club announced his capture on Thursday as a free agent on a year deal with an option of another year. While speaking to BBC Africa, Musa said he felt wanted at the club and their style of play also suit him. “I was very impressed with the team’s philosophy, style of play and it’s clearly an ambitious club,” Musa, who has the option of an additional year, said. “I feel wanted and that’s what made all the difference. I want to repay that faith. I can’t wait to link up with my team mates and help the club achieve their ambitions,” he said. The 98 caps Nigeria international will have the opportunity to lead club to respectable position in the league and cup games while also challenging for a a lot in Europe.

Sports

Report: Finally, Man United offload Sanchez

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  It’s a huge relief to Manchester United’s Manager and the club’s hierarchy as the club finally got Alexis Sanchez off their books after Inter Milan agreed to sign the Chilean winger permanently. Sanchez’s career at Manchester United has not worked out following his move in January 2018   According to Italian newspaper, Corriere della Sera, […]
Sports

EPL: Bottom club Sheff Utd stun Man Utd; Everton, Leicester draw

Posted on Author Reporter

*Burnley win thriller with Villa as Tuchel’s Chelsea draw Bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United caused a stunning upset with a Premier League victory over title-chasing Manchester United at Old Trafford. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side needed three points to regain top spot from rivals Manchester City but were lacklustre for large periods of the contest as the away […]
Sports

Southgate, Boris, others condemn racist abuse of Rashford, Sancho, Saka

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

England manager Gareth Southgate said the racist abuse aimed at Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka after the Euro 2020 final defeat by Italy was “unforgivable”.   Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Football Association also condemned it. All three players missed penalties in the 3-2 shootout loss and were targeted on social media […]

