I feel bad we’re yet to get replacements for Okocha, myself –Friday Ekpo

Ex-international Friday Ekpo told AJIBADE OLUSESAN in an interview that the Super Eagles must maintain the newfound winning mentality, urging Coach Gernot Rohr to open the door for new players.

The Super Eagles won their last two African Nations Cup qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho, scoring four goals; what is your advice to the team as they begin their World Cup qualifying series?

These were good results and you can see the way the team is now earning the support and confidence of Nigerians. We have always told them that they have to bring the same attitude they show at their club sides to the national team and you can see the result. We are gradually seeing the kind of winning mentality that we want and I am happy that majority of them is playing every week for their clubs.

Manager Gernot Rohr has shut the doors on new players for the team ahead of their World Cup qualifiers; do you think that is the way to go?

The coach is the one in charge of the team; he calls the shot about who to invite or not and he has his reasons for saying what he said. However, I believe, for the Super Eagles, we are still building and we should keep building. The word there is to keep building, to guide a strong team into winning ways so that we can be the giant of Africa again. The coach has to pick the best players that are playing week in, week out at their clubs, so that his job will become easier.

You enjoyed your career at home and abroad but you are more remembered for your stints at Abiola Babes and Leventis United….

Yes, it’s one experience I can never forget, the experience I had when I was playing for the defunct Abiola Babes of Abeokuta and Leventis United of Ibadan. Both clubs established great management teams that later became the envy of others in the country. The two clubs understood players’ psychology. They knew what to do to motivate players to get results. At both clubs, players got whatever they wanted. We were well motivated at Leventis United and the owner of Abiola Babes had the power to transform the fortunes of the game. Late Chief MKO Abiola was every player’s man. It was unfortunate he couldn’t live to fulfil his ambition in life. I could remember I won the Highest Goal Scorer Award in 1986 with 11 goals.

In your playing days, you were known more with the sobriquet Zico, how did you come about the name?

Everyone knows Zico to be a very good free kick taker and a good dribbler also. I tried to emulate him because we have the same playing style and it did not take me much time before I fitted myself into it. Because of that, my fans started calling me Zico, and that was how the name stuck and I got more encouraged by the day.

Can you share you unforgettable experience as a footballer?

I had so many great moments in my career, and the most striking one being what happened at the National Stadium in Lagos in a 1992 Afri- can Nations Cup qualifier against t h e Black Stars of Ghana i n 1991. There was a penalty kick awarded in favour of Nigeria and late Stephen Keshi, who was assigned by the chief coach to take all penalty kicks, declined to take it and none of my Eagles’ teammates was also ready to do it. I stepped forward, took the kick and the ball went over the bar. I was nailed by Nigerians for missing that spot kick. I remembered the late Muda Lawal who was at the stadium told the then Nigeria Football Association that I would make amends. I remembered that the boots I wore wasn’t my real size. It was given to me by Keshi who brought them from Belgium. The NFA didn’t allow me wear the one I bought personally from Holland on ground that it wasn’t Adidas. So all the passes I made that day were not the best as the boots were slightly oversized. True to Muda Lawal’s predictions, I rose to the occasion in the Super Eagles’ next game which was also a Nations Cup qualifier and scored an important goal. After the game, I became the toast of Nigerian soccer fans across the world. It was so memorable. Another striking one was being the captain of the Abiola Babes team that won the Challenge Cup title first in the history of Ogun State. Later on, they added more titles.

Why then did you retire from the game early?

I decided to retire when the ovation was loudest. I was not injured; I thought it wise to give younger players chance to exhibit their talents. I thought that my continued stay on the stage was blocking the younger ones, as I was still the best in my position in all clubs I played for. And my continued stay would mean deliberate suppression of the up-and-coming stars.

After you left, there was Austin Okocha but aren’t you worried the country is not producing such creative midfielders like you again…..

I feel so bad that we don’t have good replacements for some of us that have left the scene. It wasn’t that after me and Okocha and some other great players, that Nigeria has not been able to raise good midfielders; there are good ones, but not as exceptional as we were, and that is not something to cheer about. The coaches have a duty to look inwards and allow players in the local league and the foreignbased to express their skills. The coaches need to be patient with them and gladly correct the flaws they notice in the players’ playing style. If these are done, these boys will be able to exhibit better skills than we exhibited during our time.

For those who didn’t know much about Friday Ekpo as a family man, how did you meet your wife?

I was fortunate to meet my wife during my active days as a player. It was during one of my journeys back home in Calabar when I was playing for Calabar Rovers. The moment I saw her, I knew that she was made for me and luckily, I saw everything a man would see in a woman. She’s everything I wanted and I didn’t waste much time to get her. Today, I am happy as a family man. The marriage has produced two beautiful girls and one boy. All of the children are already university graduates. So far, I am blessed and I’m grateful to God.

