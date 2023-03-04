News

I feel fulfilled people like what I do–Bisimanuel

For singer and content creator, Adebisi Emmanuel Adetayo, otherwise known as Bisimanuel emerging one of Nigeria’s music sensation in less than three years that he became a known brand couldn’t have happened, saying the world is yet to witness my greatness.

From making cover to songs to creating short Instagram music videos and a growing fan base, Bisimanuel believes his time has come to make a mark in the music industry and take his music to enviable heights.
In an interactive session on Monday, the emerging star said nothing seems strong to change God’s plans for his life, adding that he has covered a lot of miles in a short time.
While he understands the pressure that comes with being famous and the urge to keep delivering top-notch music to his numerous fans, Bisimanuel hinted that with God on his side, he would continue to give the best of his craft to his fans within and beyond the shores of Africa.
“I feel no pressure at all even though sometimes I ask myself how I always manage to put myself into all the commitments I have but then I am reminded that God’s special grace has carried me for years and will not leave me at this point.”
On how he discovered his passion for music, he says “I discovered early that people love the way I sound and my creativity with music. I just want to express what I think about different spheres of life via this mode. In the early days of creating content, I was inspired by those who did this before me. Someone like EmmaohmyGod and every vocal creative people online helped me a lot.”

Related Articles
News

Jonathan: I believe Buhari not sleeping

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former President Goodluck Jonathan says he believes that President Muhammadu Buhari is not taking the security situation in the country with levity, is according to a report by The- Cable, an online news portal. Speaking when he paid a condolence visit to the Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, over the death of his father, Jonathan […]
News

S’Korean protests fan COVID-19 fears

Posted on Author Reporter

  South Korea called on unionists to cancel protests on Wednesday as the country grapples with a third wave of coronavirus infections, warning any violations of social distancing measures will be punished. The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) said up to 200,000 members would go on strike but protests would be limited to nine […]
News

Ekiti bans open grazing over herders’ killing of farmers

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekit

Ekiti State government yesterday placed ban on open, night and under-aged grazing while declaring Ikole- Oye axis of the state as a preying route for criminally- minded people.   The government in a statement yesterday by Commissioner for Information and Value Orientation, Hon. Akin Omole, said it came about the submission due to a factfinding […]

