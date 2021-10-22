I feel honoured to be celebrated while alive –Kanayo O. Kanayo

Renowned actor, Anayo Onyekwere, popularly known as Kanayo O. Kanayo, says he feels so great to be celebrated by friends, fans and well-wishers, while alive. Kanayo recently received the 2020 Sun Newspapers Nollywood Icon award for his excellent role delivery and iconic status, said he felt honoured to be recognised by the newspaper. He took to his Instagram page to share his feelings over the award and celebration that followed it. He wrote: “It feels so great to be honoured and celebrated. Thanks for celebrating me when I am alive. “Sun has risen and it will always shine.

Thanks to Sun Newspapers, all my fans, friends, wellwishers and enemies alike. “It is done, all for Nollywood.” The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that since the reception of the award, the Nollywood icon had been celebrated by friends and fans. Kanayo began his acting career in 1982, cutting his teeth in some of the local productions of Nigerian Television Authority in Aba and Enugu.

He later relocated to Lagos, where he waxed stronger, featuring in mega drama series, like Checkmate, Ripples, New Masquerade and Village Headmaster. It was not long before he became an actor of outstanding ability with his role of Chief Omego in Living in Bondage, a 1992 blockbuster movie. He also featured in over 100 movies, including Rituals, Blood Money, Living Dead, Desperate Billionaire, Circles of Doom, Lost Kingdom, Billionaires Club and many others.

