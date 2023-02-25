2023 Elections News

I Feel Sad, Ex-Ogun Gov, Osoba Says As BVAS Prevents Him From Voting

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

Former Ogun State Governor, Chief Olusegun Osoba has been disenfranchised after the newly introduced Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) failed to capture him.

The former governor and about three other voters were affected during the ongoing Presidential and National Assembly elections at Unit 15, Ward 14, Omololu House, Ibara Housing, Abeokuta.

Osoba was at his polling unit at about 11 am to cast his vote, but could not be accredited as the BVAS machine failed to capture him.

The former governor left the polling unit for his residence which is a few minutes away from the polling unit.

At exactly 2:13 pm, the veteran journalist returned to the polling unit, but the machine failed to capture him for the second time.

“I feel sad,” Osoba told newsmen, saying he had accepted his fate.

He said any attempt to cast vote after being denied accreditation by the machine would amount to an overvoting.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that voters were stranded in some areas of the state as the BVAS machines failed to capture them.

In Ilaro, Yewa South Local Government area of the state, voters were stranded after the BVAS machine packed up.

The incident happened at unit 23, ward 1 in Ilaro.

Voters who had arrived at the polling unit as earlier as 7.40 am to perform their civic duty were stranded.

Accreditation of voters was put on hold following the failure of the BVAS refused to work.

The polling officers at the unit were seen struggling with the machine.

One of the officers who spoke to our correspondent said she has called her supervisor to report the failure of the BVAS, adding that another machine would be brought to the unit.

One of the voters, Agoro Waliu said, “we need to wait because INEC officials have done everything possible to make sure the BVAS work. Unfortunately, we have been here since and nothing has been done.

“To make sure that we exercise our franchise, we need to wait. The INEC officials told us that the machine has refused to capture so we have to wait.”

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News

Glo restates commitment to innovation at ‘Pushing the Frontiers’ event

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Telecommunications powerhouse, Globacom, has stated that it would remain committed to offering innovation and value creation for its subscribers and stakeholders in Nigeria and beyond. The company’s Head Enterprise Business, Mr. Zakari Usman, made the declaration at Pushing The Frontiers: An Evening With Glo, an event held in Lagos for captains of industry, Nigeria’s business […]
News

Taliban capture US Black Hawk Helicopters as ‘Horrified’ Senators Demand DOD Audit

Posted on Author Reporter

  Likely billions of dollars of American weapons and vehicles are now in the hands of the Taliban extremist group after the collapse of the Afghan government and army, with numerous videos and photos surfacing online showing Taliban members seizing the equipment. Photos have circulated of Taliban members holding American M-4 carbines and M-16 rifles rather than […]
News Top Stories

66m litres of petrol supplied daily –NMDPRA

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has said the average daily truck load out of petrol from the months of January to July 2022 is 66 million litres per day. A statement by the Corporate Communications department yesterday clarified that the figure of 62.95 million litres daily truck-out for 202 as stated […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica