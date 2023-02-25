I Feel Sad, Ex-Ogun Gov, Osoba Says As BVAS Prevents Him From Voting

Former Ogun State Governor, Chief Olusegun Osoba has been disenfranchised after the newly introduced Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) failed to capture him.

The former governor and about three other voters were affected during the ongoing Presidential and National Assembly elections at Unit 15, Ward 14, Omololu House, Ibara Housing, Abeokuta.

Osoba was at his polling unit at about 11 am to cast his vote, but could not be accredited as the BVAS machine failed to capture him.

The former governor left the polling unit for his residence which is a few minutes away from the polling unit.

At exactly 2:13 pm, the veteran journalist returned to the polling unit, but the machine failed to capture him for the second time.

“I feel sad,” Osoba told newsmen, saying he had accepted his fate.

He said any attempt to cast vote after being denied accreditation by the machine would amount to an overvoting.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that voters were stranded in some areas of the state as the BVAS machines failed to capture them.

In Ilaro, Yewa South Local Government area of the state, voters were stranded after the BVAS machine packed up.

The incident happened at unit 23, ward 1 in Ilaro.

Voters who had arrived at the polling unit as earlier as 7.40 am to perform their civic duty were stranded.

Accreditation of voters was put on hold following the failure of the BVAS refused to work.

The polling officers at the unit were seen struggling with the machine.

One of the officers who spoke to our correspondent said she has called her supervisor to report the failure of the BVAS, adding that another machine would be brought to the unit.

One of the voters, Agoro Waliu said, “we need to wait because INEC officials have done everything possible to make sure the BVAS work. Unfortunately, we have been here since and nothing has been done.

“To make sure that we exercise our franchise, we need to wait. The INEC officials told us that the machine has refused to capture so we have to wait.”

Like this: Like Loading...