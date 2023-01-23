I feel your pain, Abia APP guber candidate, MascotKalu, tellsworshippers

The candidate of the Action Peoples Party (APP) for the March 11 Abia State governorship poll, Chief Mascot Uzor Kalu, yesterday, told worshippers at St. Dominic Catholic Church, Ogbor Hill, Aba, that he feels their pain following the misgovernance of the state. However, he assured them that he would change the situation if he is elected. Addressing the morning mass congregants, the APP governorship candidate said: “I know the cry of the Abia people, and I understand the pains of the Aba people in particular.” The former chief of staff, who donated to the church’s ongoing presbytery building project, recalled his experience as government official saying he has a better grasp of the system and how to fix it than anyone else. He urged the members to give him their votes in March for a significant change in the governance of the state for the good of the greater majority.
Low greenery areas can impact childrens’ IQ
Researchers in Belgium have found that children who grow up in areas with little greenery are at risk of scoring lower on intelligent quotient (IQ) tests. According to their findings published in the journal ‘PLOS Medicine,’ growing up with less greenery can also reduce a child’s intelligence. An IQ is a total score derived from […]
Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Igboho, regains freedom from Benin Republic
The Government Republic of Benin has released Yoruba Nation activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, fondly called Sunday Igboho from detention on health grounds. The activist was said to have been released to a leader of the Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Prof. Banji Akintoye and a French Language Expert/ Deputy leader of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, […]
Lagos needs N70bn to cater for indigent pregnant women
The Lagos State government yesterday said that it would need about N70bn to cater for the entire indigent pregnant women in the state, saying that it has spent about N500 million on them already under its Mother Infant and Child (MICH) programme. Speaking on the activities of the MICH initiative, the Special Adviser to the […]
