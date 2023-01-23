I feel your pain, Abia APP guber candidate, MascotKalu, tellsworshippers

The candidate of the Action Peoples Party (APP) for the March 11 Abia State governorship poll, Chief Mascot Uzor Kalu, yesterday, told worshippers at St. Dominic Catholic Church, Ogbor Hill, Aba, that he feels their pain following the misgovernance of the state. However, he assured them that he would change the situation if he is elected. Addressing the morning mass congregants, the APP governorship candidate said: “I know the cry of the Abia people, and I understand the pains of the Aba people in particular.” The former chief of staff, who donated to the church’s ongoing presbytery building project, recalled his experience as government official saying he has a better grasp of the system and how to fix it than anyone else. He urged the members to give him their votes in March for a significant change in the governance of the state for the good of the greater majority.

