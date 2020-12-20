Faith

I foresee escalation of crisis in 2021 –Prophet Collins

The General Overseer of Olive Mountain of Prayer and Praise Ministries, Prophet Collins Timothy, has said that Nigerians will witness series of crisis which he said will occur in different parts of the country, in year 2021. He made and revelation while fielding questions from journalists during the annual thanksgiving of the church last Sunday.

 

The Prophet also frowned at the recent report dropped by the Presidential Task Force that government might place a ban on this year’s Christmas Carols, which is a long established tradition of the church.

 

According to Prophet Collins: “The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force only spoke as a man. Neither him nor government is the origin of Christmas.”

 

“Christmas ,is something we have celebrating to commemorate the birth of our lord Jesus, no matter what they do to hold it down, it cannot work,” the cleric added, Sliding into his prophetic gab, he said: “Year 2021 is highly pregnant and loaded. There is going to be crisis like a kind of war. l remember that I foretold in August, September and October the previous year that there is going to be crisis in Nigeria which may end up in blood shed.

 

“And then there was #ENDSARS protect, l had told my members that if you have money in the bank, they should buy food stock because banks will not opened for business. It happened as I predicted.” Prophet Collins added: “Three prominent government officials will die in 2021. Two great men of God are going to drop death, l see big crisis that is about leading to war between Niger Delta and Northerners. l see blood like water; if care is not taken.

 

“There will be war in Edo state there is going to be a very big crisis, militant from Edo state will make battle cultists, they will fighting l saw killings and looting even in the streets and on the road. I see crisis over Oduduwa Republic, l saw crisis with their leaders. Just like l told them in 2019, that suddenly they came out with Oduduwa flag, to have a country of their own.

 

What will cause the crisis is who is going to lead the Republic, because there will be confusion among them they will start fighting themselves instead of dragging and fighting for the nation they will start fighting themselves. But it was not all woes, as Prophet Collins said that there will be open doors in 202.

 

His words: “It will not be at the starting point; but towards the middle. At the starting, things will be so ruff but towards the middle things will start getting easy.”

