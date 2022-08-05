I gave him different styles in bed, yet he left me, says Korra Obidi

Korra Obidi, the Nigerian dancer, says she might never get married again. In a now-viral video, the entertainer admitted that marriage is not an easy institution while begging suitors not to consider marrying her. Obidi said despite giving Justin Dean, her estranged husband, different styles in bed, he still left her. “I don’t know if I could get married again, I don’t know if it’s something I could do with my life again. Because that institution, I’ve really tried,” she said. “I gave them my all, I gave it to them, I gave them my full chest. In the institution, I would cook, and place myself in different sexual positions. It’s not easy in that institution.

“ P l e a s e don’t try to marry me, I like my space as I’ve become single like this. Before I had to tone down my madness but now ain’t nobody gonna tell me nothing, ain’t nobody gonna stop me from being myself. I don’t think I’ll ever marry again.” In March, Korra and Dean announced their split. The American had accused the entertainer of infidelity, narcissism, and accountability.

Korra, however, claimed that the problem in their marriage started when Dean began to feel entitled to the money she makes off her social media pages. Last week, the dancer vowed that she won’t flaunt her future relationship on social media. “If I have another bae, I will never and ever put him online. You people will destroy it like you destroyed my first marriage,” she had said.

