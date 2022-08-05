Arts & Entertainments

I gave him different styles in bed, yet he left me, says Korra Obidi

Korra Obidi, the Nigerian dancer, says she might never get married again. In a now-viral video, the entertainer admitted that marriage is not an easy institution while begging suitors not to consider marrying her. Obidi said despite giving Justin Dean, her estranged husband, different styles in bed, he still left her. “I don’t know if I could get married again, I don’t know if it’s something I could do with my life again. Because that institution, I’ve really tried,” she said. “I gave them my all, I gave it to them, I gave them my full chest. In the institution, I would cook, and place myself in different sexual positions. It’s not easy in that institution.

“ P l e a s e don’t try to marry me, I like my space as I’ve become single like this. Before I had to tone down my madness but now ain’t nobody gonna tell me nothing, ain’t nobody gonna stop me from being myself. I don’t think I’ll ever marry again.” In March, Korra and Dean announced their split. The American had accused the entertainer of infidelity, narcissism, and accountability.

Korra, however, claimed that the problem in their marriage started when Dean began to feel entitled to the money she makes off her social media pages. Last week, the dancer vowed that she won’t flaunt her future relationship on social media. “If I have another bae, I will never and ever put him online. You people will destroy it like you destroyed my first marriage,” she had said.

 

Our Reporters

Arts & Entertainments

Small Daddy: I once rejected a role as it involved wearing pampers

Posted on Author Rosemary Nwosu

Nigerian skit maker, actor and dancer, Chinedu Mitchel Chizoba, popularly known by his stage name, Small Daddy, shared with Rosemary Nwosu in this interview the interesting process of making his skits. Excerpts… How did the Small Daddy phenomenon begin? It’s all started when I was in secondary school, I was always the best person for […]
Arts & Entertainments

At NAFEST 2020, Lalong calls for delployment of arts, culture for wealth creation

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa and Musa Pam, Jos

The Governor of Plateau State and Chairman Northern Governors Forum, Barr. Simon Bako Lalong, has called for the deployment of arts and culture for the creation of wealth, saying that Nigeria has diverse arts and cultural heritage that could yield wealth for the people if properly harnessed and promote.   This is even as he […]
Arts & Entertainments

‘Strategic Turnaround’ book impresses top British professor

Posted on Author Our Reporters

“The book ‘Strategic Turnaround’ is a definitive case of successful high-level change management and essential insight into the maritime sector of an emerging maritime power,” according to Professor Chris Bellamy. He further posits “Dr Dakuku Adol Peterside’s book, ‘Strategic Turnaround’, showcases the radical reform of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), and the […]

